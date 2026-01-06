One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Criminal DDoS attacks are blocking publication of the most comprehensive COVID-19 "vaccine" oncologic safety assessment ever conducted:

“A Major Cancer Journal has just confirmed a global turbo cancer safety signal with the COVID-19 mRNA Injections.

And they have faced a cyber attack as a result, purportedly and possibly, from members associated with Pub Peer or what’s called Pub Smear, the Pub Smear mob, may be involved in illegal and criminal activities.

So this has disrupted access to the study.

So the journal can not put this important paper into the public domain becasue they are currently under syber intrusion.

This has been reported to the FBI and they are currently in contact with federal investigators, to find out who is behind this criminal activity, preventing critical cancer data from being released to the public.

So in this paper they found over 300 confirmed peer reviewed COVID-19 vaccine induced turbo cancer cases, spanning every single cancer you can think of.”

Those responsible for cybercriminal interference will ultimately be held accountable — and regulators who ignored or suppressed post-vaccination cancer signals cannot escape responsibility for the human consequences.

