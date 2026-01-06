BREAKING: MAJOR Cancer Journal Hit With CYBERATTACK After Confirming Global mRNA "Vaccine" Turbo Cancer Crisis
"A Major Cancer Journal has just confirmed a global turbo cancer safety signal with the COVID-19 mRNA Injections, and they have faced a cyber attack as a result..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Criminal DDoS attacks are blocking publication of the most comprehensive COVID-19 "vaccine" oncologic safety assessment ever conducted:
“A Major Cancer Journal has just confirmed a global turbo cancer safety signal with the COVID-19 mRNA Injections.
And they have faced a cyber attack as a result, purportedly and possibly, from members associated with Pub Peer or what’s called Pub Smear, the Pub Smear mob, may be involved in illegal and criminal activities.
So this has disrupted access to the study.
So the journal can not put this important paper into the public domain becasue they are currently under syber intrusion.
This has been reported to the FBI and they are currently in contact with federal investigators, to find out who is behind this criminal activity, preventing critical cancer data from being released to the public.
So in this paper they found over 300 confirmed peer reviewed COVID-19 vaccine induced turbo cancer cases, spanning every single cancer you can think of.”
Those responsible for cybercriminal interference will ultimately be held accountable — and regulators who ignored or suppressed post-vaccination cancer signals cannot escape responsibility for the human consequences.
Related articles:
There is another "coincidence" Dr. Frances Boyle reknowned biological weapons was supposed to testify to congress but he conveniently (for the perps} died. No cause of death has been listed that I could find. Does anyone else find something on what he died of ?
https://www.globalresearch.ca › law-professor-covid-19-mrna-biological-weapons-weapons-mass-destruction › 5859547
Dr. Francis Boyle Provides Affidavit: COVID 19 mRNA Nanoparticle ...
Nov 5, 2024Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, provided an affidavit stating that Covid 19 injections and mRNA nanoparticle injections violate the law he wrote. Dr. Boyle asserted that 'COVID 19 injections', 'COVID 19 nanoparticle injections', and 'mRNA ...
Daily Telegraph NZ
https://dailytelegraph.co.nz › world › top-us-law-expert-says-covid-19-mrna-injections-qualify-as-biological-weapons-under-florida-law
Top US law expert says COVID-19 mRNA injections qualify as 'Biological ...
Jun 9, 2024Dr. Francis Boyle drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Renowned US law expert Professor Francis Boyle has confirmed that the COVID-19 mRNA injections meet the definition of a biological weapon under Florida state law.
Their desperation will be their undoing.