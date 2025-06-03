Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polly Pyle's avatar
Polly Pyle
7m

Chem trails or stratospheric aerosol injections are being done by the army or air force. So they can ban it in any state but if it’s coming from the military then your bans will not work! Take no comfort in the bans going on- it’s truly dark!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture