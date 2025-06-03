One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A bill to ban chemtrails in Louisiana advanced out of the state House of Representatives on May 29, despite a mainstream media campaign to vilify the legislation and defeat the vote.

State Rep. Kimberly Landry Coates (R-Ponchatoula) defended SB46 on the House floor, saying she is concerned about aircraft leaving white streaks across the sky, which she explained are creating clouds and affecting weather patterns and damaging the health of citizens.

“This bill is to prevent any chemicals above us in the air, specifically to modify the weather,” Coates said.

The landmark bill passed in Louisiana follows similar legislation recently enacted in Florida, which has taken its crackdown a step further by launching a dedicated Chemtrails Hotline for citizens to report suspected atmospheric spraying. Offenders could face up to five years in prison under the new law.

As part of the new legislation, lawmakers approved an amendment requiring the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to document all reported chemtrails sightings and citizen complaints.

This data will then be forwarded to the Louisiana Air National Guard for further investigation and potential action.

During questioning on the House floor, State Rep. Candace Newell (D-New Orleans) asked about the chemicals involved in the covert spraying operations.

“Other than the nanoparticles of aluminum, what else have you found?” Newell said.

“Barium. There is a few, some with long words that I can’t pronounce,” Coates said.

Coates also claimed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sends chemicals into clouds to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth’s surface. However, NOAA says it does not conduct weather modification experiments and has no plans to do so.

Coates further suggested that multiple agencies are involved in what she believes is a chemtrail conspiracy in Louisiana.

“Who is doing this?” asked State Rep. Matthew Willard (D-New Orleans).

“There are multiple people. Multiple groups, contractors,” Coates said.

“Who are the contracts with?” Willard asked.

“I’ve seen the documents with at least nine federal agencies,” Coates said.

“(Do you see them) once a week?” asked State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D-Baton Rouge).

“At least, yes—from my house all the way to the Capitol. So when you look up in the air, you look, watch for the big white lines across the sky,” Coates said.

“So once a week you see people releasing stuff in the air on the way to the Capitol? So I just need to look up? I probably haven’t been looking up,” Marcelle said.

The bill passed the House in a landslide by a vote of 58-32.

Another amendment removed any penalties for violators. Coates said she wants state agencies to understand chemtrails better before enforcement measures are considered.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. on X in August about chemtrails: “We are going to stop this crime.”

