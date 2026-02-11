One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt abruptly shut down questioning and ended a press briefing after reporters raised renewed concerns about the Epstein files, including former President Donald Trump’s past claims and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s acknowledged contacts with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction.

Leavitt dismissed the line of questioning with a blunt “we’re moving on,” signaling the administration’s determination to close the issue rather than address it.

The moment followed reporting that highlighted inconsistencies in Lutnick’s public statements and renewed scrutiny over why Epstein-related questions continue to surface years after his death.

Instead of engaging with the substance, Leavitt defended Lutnick, rejected the premise of the questions, and attempted to pivot to unrelated topics before walking away from the podium.

Together, the incidents highlight a familiar pattern: political elites attempting to rhetorically seal off the Epstein files while the public continues to demand answers about who was protected, and why accountability never seems to reach the top.

Three million documents later, prosecutors say the review is complete, and no one else will be held accountable.

