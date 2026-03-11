One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In the study A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination, researchers analyzed 325 autopsy reports from the global peer-reviewed literature, compiling what they describe as the largest dataset of post-vaccination autopsies examined to date.

The study categorized the primary causes of death documented in the autopsies and reported that many cases involved sudden cardiac death, myocarditis, heart attacks, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and multi-organ failure.

According to the authors, a large share of the deaths in the dataset occurred within the first week after vaccination, with patterns they associate with cardiovascular damage, clotting disorders, and systemic inflammatory responses affecting multiple organs.

We scavenged the entire internet, the entire peer reviewed literature for every single autopsy that that was conducted and properly reported with COVID-19 vaccines as an exposure.

So we literally got all of them, literally every single one as of that date, as of that cutoff date in 2023. And there was 325 of these autopsies and we listed the primary causes of death. So that’s what killed these people that died from the vaccine.

And so obviously we know what that this vaccine batters the cardiovascular system. That’s why we see sudden cardiac arrest, myocarditis, as these top causes. But we also know that it does harm the hematological system, interferes with blood clotting, causes these these massive clots. That’s why we see these clotting syndromes as the primary causes of death.

And we see this multi-system inflammatory syndrome because this, this mRNA goes into all your vital organ systems and these systems produce this toxic spike protein resulting in this body wide inflammation and multi-organ failure.

