BREAKING: Landmark Study of an ENTIRE COUNTRY Confirms COVID Shots Induced VAIDS in EVERY Age Group
Vaccinated Koreans suffered a dose-dependent rise in the common cold, upper-respiratory infections, pneumonia, and tuberculosis — up to +559%. Kids were hit hardest.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Landmark study of the ENTIRE South Korean population reveals a VAIDS signal — a dose-dependent rise in the common cold, upper-respiratory infections, pneumonia, and tuberculosis among the vaccinated.
Those that received 4+ COVID shots suffered:
Common Cold ↑ +559% (children 0–19)
Upper-Respiratory Infections ↑ +83% (children 0–19)
Pneumonia ↑ +91% (COVID-negative group)
Tuberculosis ↑ +35% (COVID-positive group)
Even after adjusting for age, sex, income, comorbidities, prior infection, and time since vaccination, the dose-response trend remained linear and unmistakable.
These findings point to immune exhaustion, IgG4 dominance, and secondary immunodeficiency following repeated mRNA exposure — consistent with vaccine-acquired immune dysregulation (VAIDS).
Apparent reductions in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Pertussis are almost certainly statistical artifacts driven by healthy-user bias, diagnostic-coding overlap, and case misclassification. Crucially, the study’s national ARIMAX time-series revealed a 46-fold surge in confirmed pertussis cases across Korea during 2023, directly contradicting any notion of real-world protection.
Because the “control” group included single-dose recipients, the true increase relative to the completely unvaccinated population is likely even greater than reported.
Across an entire national dataset, each additional COVID-19 “vaccine” dose corresponded to a higher probability of non-COVID respiratory infection — most severely among children.
This study reveals that COVID-19 “vaccines” have eroded immune function across an entire country — and likely the entire globe.
