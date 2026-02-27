One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry February 26, 2026

The latest drops from the Department of Justice’s Jeffrey Epstein files release have unearthed chilling evidence of just how normalized child exploitation discussions were among Epstein and Bill Gates’ elite inner circle.

In emails exchanged between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates’ advisor Boris Nikolic, the pair explored the idea of creating a barter website designed to facilitate the trade of boys and girls.

The correspondence shows Epstein and Gates’ advisor, the man entrusted with turning Gates’ most boundary-pushing visions into reality, floating ideas around an online platform where children could be exchanged like any other commodity. “If you want a boy and I want a girl,” wrote Epstein, “we should simply exchange one for the other, however one of us is going to have value left over.”

“What we should do is have the computer say, Boris you deliver the girl, Jeffrey the boy, Sam a car, Melanie a watch, and make the switch,” continued Epstein, detailing his vision of a sickening online child prostitution exchange system for his elite pedophile network.

Given Epstein’s documented history of trafficking and abusing underage girls—crimes that led to his 2008 conviction and later federal charges—this kind of discussion crosses into territory that demands serious scrutiny, not dismissal.

Nikolic, shockingly named by Epstein as successor executor in his will, kept up extensive email contact with Epstein well after the 2008 child sex trafficking conviction.

Their exchanges didn’t end with casual pleasantries—they delved into dark, boundary-pushing topics that align disturbingly with Epstein’s criminal enterprise.

The barter website idea stands out as particularly grotesque: a digital marketplace for trading human beings, specifically boys and girls, framed as some forward-thinking “hypothetical” in elite tech-finance circles.

This revelation hits harder when you consider Nikolic’s proximity to power. As a close advisor to Bill Gates, he operated at the highest levels of global influence—and understood the kind of projects of interest to Gates.

The pattern extends further. In 2014, an engineer working from Bill Gates’ own mansion was arrested for possessing and distributing over 6,000 images of child pornography—a case involving a decade of collecting and trading horrific material.

