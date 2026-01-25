BREAKING: Japanese MP & Ex-Interior Minister Kazuhiro Haraguchi Warns of MYSTERIOUS MASS DEATHS in Japan
"Japan's mysterious mass deaths — they KNOW the cause but won't investigate or save lives. Unbelievable!"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: aussie17
Kazuhiro Haraguchi: The mysterious mass deaths of Japanese people — this cause is by no means something that cannot be investigated!
They know, yet they don’t investigate.
They know, yet they don’t save lives.
Unbelievable!
Government Records Obtained via FOIA Reveal Catastrophic Death Toll Hidden from the Public
Related articles:
Professor Fukushima: "The Victim's Heart Was Melted Due to the Vaccine. This is MURDER."
·
Edward Dowd Drops Bombshell: 5,000 DEATHS PER WEEK Linked to Covid 'Vaccines', Insurance Data Reveals
·
“They Want to Make You Ill and Kill You” — Dr. Yeadon’s FINAL WARNING Interview Exposes the Real Agenda Behind the COVID Shots
·
A NIGHTMARE UNLEASHED: Dr. Bhakdi Says mRNA Shots Have ‘Destroyed the Brains’ of Billions
·
Depopulation at work, in plain sight. Be careful people.
By the end of the 20th century, the death toll from POTUS Harry Truman's atomic bombings of Japanese civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki is often estimated to range between 250,000 and 350,000 people, factoring in both the immediate deaths and those resulting from radiation exposure over the subsequent decades.
It appears that these numbers may be chickenshit compared to the numbers of Japanese victims of the POTUS Trump mRNA death shots.
These are numbers approaching the up to one million civilians butchered by POTUS G.W. Bush in Iraq.