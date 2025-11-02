One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A civil court’s decision in Asti marks a significant development in post-pandemic litigation. It recognizes a 52-year-old woman’s neurological illness as a vaccine injury, potentially setting a precedent for future claims.

October 14, 2025

ASTI - In a first-instance ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the Civil Court of Asti has recognized a direct causal link between a Covid-19 vaccination and severe neurological damage in a 52-year-old woman.

The Ministry of Health, which had initially rejected the woman’s application through administrative channels, has now been ordered to pay monthly compensation. The victim, owner of a tobacco store in Alba in the province of Cuneo, can no longer walk.

From symptom to protracted legal dispute

The woman’s story of suffering began in April 2021, shortly after she received two doses of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty from Pfizer-Biontech. She developed initial symptoms that progressed to severe transverse myelitis - an inflammatory disease of the spinal cord. In February 2022, she was treated in a hospital in Orbassano near Turin. In the discharge letter, the doctors noted that a triggering role of the vaccination could not be ruled out. Despite this medical assessment, the Ministry of Health rejected the application for statutory compensation. The family then went to court.

The court in Asti based its decision, issued on September 26, on the opinions of two appointed experts. The judges considered the short time interval between the administration of the vaccine and the appearance of the first symptoms to be decisive. Reference was also made to the database of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), which had already recorded 593 cases of transverse myelitis following Covid vaccination by 2022. The court awarded the woman statutory compensation of around 3,000 euros per month. This is not compensation that presupposes fault, but compensation provided for by law for recognized vaccination damage.

