Iran launched a ballistic missile at Israel, violating the ceasefire between the two countries just hours after it began.

Sirens sounded across northern Israel shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, after Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Israeli territory.

The IDF called on the public to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and stated that the IAF was operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.

The missile was assumed to have been intercepted; no injuries or fallen projectiles were reported.

The launch came three and a half hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran went into effect.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz condemned the violation of the ceasefire and stated: "In light of Iran's blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States, and the launch of missiles toward Israel—and in accordance with the Israeli government's policy to respond forcefully to any violation—I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the intensified strike operations in Tehran, targeting regime assets and terrorist infrastructure in the city. This follows the actions carried out yesterday."

Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionists) reacted to the launch, stating: "Teran will shake."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, in an ongoing assessment, says that “in light of the grave violation of the ceasefire by the Iranian regime, we will strike with force,” according to remarks provided by the military.

Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel shortly after a ceasefire with Tehran was announced.

Iran is assessing the damage to its nuclear industry and arrangements have been made for its restoration, Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami says, according to Mehr news.

“The plan is to prevent interruptions in the process of production and services,” Eslami says. The comments are made as Iran violates a ceasefire with Israel with a ballistic missile attack.

