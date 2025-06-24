Exposing The Darkness

richard noakes
Iran has reportedly rejected a ceasefire between itself and Israel, claiming that it did not receive “any ceasefire proposal” after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries.

A “senior Iranian official” told CNN that “Iran would continue to fight until it achieves lasting peace.” The official added that it “would view remarks from Israel” and the United States as being a “deception.” Per the outlet: Iran has not received any ceasefire proposal and sees no reason for one, a senior Iranian official told CNN. The official said Iran would continue to fight until it achieves lasting peace and that it would view remarks from Israel and the US as “a deception” intended to justify attacks on Iran’s interests. “At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.

Sandi Adamson
The Iranian people who don't like the regime need to leave so those creeps can be taken care of. I so feel for the Iranian people.

