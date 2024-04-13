BREAKING: Iran Began UAV Attack on Israel
Iran launches dozens of UAVs towards Israel in massive attack. Live Updates
For the first time in the State of Israel's history, Iran has begun a direct attack on Israel, launching dozens of UAVs towards the Jewish state, US reports said.
Apparently, the attack was launched from the city of Kermanshah in Iran.
An unverified video from the west of the country, Kermanshah Province, Marzi Township, Salas Babajani, near Dalahu missile site, the sound of drones.
The IDF spokesman is about to give an update to the public
So far 100 drones were launched
More videos from Iran:
The Israeli Air Force is ready to intercept these drones away from Israel.
Now:
