By S.D. Wells July 3, 2025

The Australian Government is under intense scrutiny following revelations that it plans to destroy vital clinical data and biological samples from the publicly funded QoVAX study, which examined the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

As reported by The Exposé, this move has sparked widespread concern over a potential cover-up, especially in light of the government's broader pattern of avoiding accountability for vaccine-related harms. Critics argue that the destruction of such irreplaceable evidence would hinder scientific transparency and obstruct justice for those seeking answers.

Broken Promises and Legal Evasion: The Australian Government has failed to deliver on its promise to launch a Royal Commission into COVID-19 vaccine harms and has argued in court that it holds no duty of care toward individuals injured by the vaccines.

Suppression of Adverse Data: Authorities have neglected to fully investigate over 1,000 reported vaccine-linked deaths, including 35 on the day of injection, and altered statistical methods to obscure a rise in non-COVID excess deaths post-vaccine rollout.

Destruction of Critical Evidence: The government is moving to destroy biospecimens and archive data from the QoVAX study—an extensive, taxpayer-funded trial tracking vaccine safety in over 10,000 Queenslanders—despite legal warnings to preserve the materials.

Allegations of a Cover-Up: Critics argue that the decision to shut down and erase QoVAX findings amid growing global scrutiny of mRNA vaccine safety reflects a coordinated effort to conceal potential harms and avoid accountability.

The Australian Government is facing growing criticism for its handling of COVID-19 vaccine safety data, with recent revelations highlighting what many see as a systematic effort to suppress evidence of potential vaccine-related harms.

At the heart of the controversy is the planned destruction of irreplaceable clinical data and biological samples from the QoVAX Study—a large-scale, publicly funded research initiative involving over 10,000 participants in Queensland. The study was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of various COVID-19 vaccines across a genetically diverse population.

Established in 2022 by Queensland’s top universities—University of Queensland, Griffith University, and James Cook University—the QoVAX SET (Safety and Efficacy Trial) was a significant attempt to gather real-world data on vaccine responses.

However, in June 2023, Metro North Health abruptly terminated the study, withdrawing funding without explanation. In March 2025, participants were informed that all biospecimens would be destroyed and the data archived with no access allowed for future research purposes.

This decision has alarmed scientists, legal advocates, and public health campaigners, who argue that the data and samples are of global importance. The materials contain valuable insights into vaccine effectiveness, side effects, and even synthetic DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines—a concern validated by several prestigious labs, including the FDA’s own. Critics argue that the destruction of such evidence undermines scientific transparency and public trust.

The issue comes amid broader accusations against the Australian Government, including:

Breaking a pre-election promise to hold a Royal Commission into the COVID vaccine rollout and its aftermath. Instructing government lawyers to argue in court that it had no legal "duty of care" toward those harmed by the vaccines. Failing to investigate over 1,000 reported vaccine-linked deaths, including 35 deaths that occurred on the day of vaccination. Changing how the Australian Bureau of Statistics records excess deaths, obscuring potential links between unexpected non-COVID fatalities and vaccine rollout. Quarantining QoVAX data from future use, despite legal notices warning that these records may be relevant to ongoing or future legal action.

Legal-scientific advocate Julian Gillespie issued a formal notice in April 2025 demanding a halt to the destruction of QoVAX data. He emphasized that the dataset offers a rare opportunity to compare outcomes across vaccine brands and dosages and that discarding this information may obstruct justice and hinder future vaccine policy development.

Critics have labeled the government’s actions a “cover-up,” especially in light of its simultaneous investment in new mRNA vaccine research. The timing has raised suspicions that authorities are trying to bury damaging information while promoting similar vaccine technologies.

The planned destruction of QoVAX’s biological archive, coupled with the government's refusal to analyze or publish the findings, has ignited public outrage and demands for accountability. Many view this as a betrayal of scientific integrity and public responsibility. As pressure mounts, campaigners vow to fight the move, insisting the public has a right to know the full truth about the vaccines they were encouraged—if not pressured—to receive.

The controversy shows no signs of abating, and calls for transparency, accountability, and justice are growing louder. Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on government coverups of the deadliest experimental gene therapy injections ever created that lead to early death, infertility, turbo cancer and Long-Vax-Syndrome.

