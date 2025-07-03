Exposing The Darkness

Hugh
2h

It seems true “down under” as it is in America, when the pol’s lips are moving they are lying. 🤨

DrLatusDextro
1h

If there was any residual doubt whatsoever regarding the insufferable perversion of the politics, bureaucrats, medical entities, universities and institutions in Oceania (that slow march through the institutions) the unethical and criminal pantomime farce displayed here must surely dispel any remaining vestige.

