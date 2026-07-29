Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
5hEdited

The UN must be terminated as an organization. No half measures are of any value!

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

During the past 2 decades, and specially during the COVID Crime (2020-present), I kept repeating, "If we do not take 'them' out, they will take 'us' out - 100% guaranteed!!"

It's really very simple. They have all the material and monetary resources that they need; they hold the key seats of power; they own the "legal" system and the armies. What they need but cannot buy or create is TIME and FREEDOM. Give them that and they *100% SHALL* eventually end us.

You see, they already have MOST, but they will not rest until they have it ALL. The only way that that can happen is if 'we the common people' are either taken out permanently or reduced to the lowest form of existence possible - absent possessions, rights, and freedoms - leaving ALL for them.

So we're going to find things like this "ICJ Climate Ruling", designed to force compliance, to help fulfill their agenda one way or another. They will never stop - NEVER! If Plan A doesn't work, they'll switch to Plan B, then Plan C, D, E .......... all they need is time and the freedom to operate.

*WE* are giving them that time and freedom. **WE* are allowing them to carry out their plans. *WE* aren't taking them out. *WE* will have ourselves to blame when the inevitable day arrives and they haul us away prior to the Mass Extermination Event. *WE* are assisting them, and they love it.

Just a matter of time, folks - just a matter of time.

[P.S. So why don't *I* do something? I've tried ... heck, I'm trying right now. But a "critical mass" of people isn't there. I'm willing and I'm courageous, but I'm not suicidal. For one person, or a small few, to go against the vast Global Organizations that they have amounts to committing suicide.]

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