Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
6h

Thank God, I don’t believe in viruses. Germ theory is a money making hoax.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6hEdited

You mean the next FAKE pandemic. If pandemics were real, you could not predict them or prepare for them because the viruses would be unknown ahead of time. You can bet the silly HHS is also preparing for another fake pandemic since mRNA poisons are still very much in use and recommended by the HHS. They will attempt to be even more demanding with fake PCR testing, lock downs, masking, distancing and forced mRNA injections. Bet you life on it as your life might depend upon your resistance to their tyranny.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture