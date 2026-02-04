One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Most people think the pandemic is over, but in December, the World Health Organization was already preparing for what it openly calls “the next pandemic.”

Without fanfare, the WHO coordinated a weeks-long, large-scale simulation involving 31 countries and regions, modeling the emergence of a novel respiratory illness with international spread.

Governments weren’t invited to discuss theory. They were required to respond in real time, verifying alerts, sharing information, coordinating across agencies, and making decisions under pressure.

This was not framed as a hypothetical scenario.

The WHO repeatedly described the exercise as readiness for the next pandemic, not a distant possibility, but an anticipated event.

By Joe Kovacs February 3, 2026

The World Health Organization in December “quietly coordinated a large-scale pandemic simulation” that involved 31 countries and areas and was framed by WHO itself as “getting ready for the next pandemic,” reports White House correspondent Natalie Winters.

“That phrase was not commentary. It was the official title and purpose of the exercise,” said Winters, who also is co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.”

The WHO publicized the exercise on Facebook, saying: “Getting ready for the next pandemic! 31 countries and areas from across the Western Pacific participated in IHR Exercise Crystal to test their readiness for future #HealthEmergencies.

“Simulations offer a much-needed opportunity to evaluate, refine and iron out coordination challenges and practice teamwork before a real crisis hits.”

Winters says the event took place over several weeks in December and “simulated the emergence of a novel respiratory illness with the potential for international spread. Participating governments were not asked to discuss theory. They were asked to respond in real time to alerts, verify information, conduct risk assessments, and coordinate actions across agencies.”

The description proffered by the WHO stressed CRYSTAL was planned to examine how nations would operate during an emerging outbreak, not afterward.

Officials highlighted “real-time information sharing,” “multisectoral coordination,” and decision-making under pressure.

“The framing is notable,” said Winters. “WHO did not describe the drill as preparation for a hypothetical scenario. It repeatedly referred to readiness for ‘the next pandemic.’”

“This wasn’t some tabletop drill. It lasted weeks, triggered real-world airport and border systems, and modeled a fast-moving respiratory outbreak with global reach,” opined Vigilant Fox on X.

“Think this is over? It’s not. They’re already rehearsing the sequel.”

