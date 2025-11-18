One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Jim Ferguson

Gavin De Becker just linked the Kissinger Report, the WHO, Bill Gates, tetanus vaccines and the global birth-rate collapse — in FIVE minutes.

What he claims is staggering:

According to De Becker, the 1975 Kissinger Report made population reduction — not “control” — official U.S. foreign policy in 12 targeted nations.

He says it pushed medicalised birth control, covert fertility-regulating injections, and even paid sterilisation programmes.

He points out that:

• The WHO spent the 1970s developing tetanus/HCG fertility-regulating vaccines

• Forced sterilisation campaigns were carried out in India and Peru

• “Wellness injections” were allegedly used to reduce pregnancy

• And the Kissinger framework openly tied population reduction to access to foreign natural resources

Then he draws a modern parallel:

• The Kissinger Report mentions injections that temporarily reduce male fertility

• Fauci admitted the COVID vaccine reduces male sperm count for 3 months

• And people were told to take it every 3 months

De Becker warns:

The same ideology that drove 1970s population-reduction policy has now merged with global health power — Gates, WHO, and the new vaccine infrastructure.

He calls it “dark as hell” — and insists almost nobody realises it’s written in official documents.

Gavin de Becker is an American security specialist and author. He has worked for governments, large corporations, and public figures.[2] Reportedly a billionaire,[3][4][5] he runs Gavin de Becker and Associates, which he founded in 1978. The firm protects and advises many of the world’s most prominent public figures. He is the author of several books, most notably The Gift of Fear (1997)

Share

Related articles:

































