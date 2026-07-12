One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at the age of 71 following what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.”

In a statement released Sunday, Graham’s office said:

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

According to audio of the 911 dispatch call, Graham reportedly experienced chest pains before going into cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., residence on South Capitol Street SE.

The caller, a woman in Baltimore, told dispatchers she was not inside the senator’s home but believed the front door was unlocked. When first responders arrived, they found the residence locked and were forced to enter the home.

Emergency crews began CPR, but despite their efforts, the South Carolina senator could not be revived.

Graham had celebrated his 71st birthday on July 9, just two days before his death.

He had also recently returned from a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The following is a 2020 video of Senator Lindsey Graham receiving a COVID-19 “vaccine”, along with a 2021 post in which he encouraged others to get vaccinated.

An open question remains: Was the senator another victim of the known side effects associated with COVID-19 “vaccines”?

We may never know the full truth.

Share

Related articles: