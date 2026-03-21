One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Baxter Dmitry March 20, 2026

A newly elected Idaho mayor has died suddenly after collapsing in the middle of a speech during a public event, becoming the latest in a long line of public figures, athletes and TV hosts to collapse and die suddenly in the wake of the Covid vaccine roll out.

Rick Hogaboam, 47, collapsed while speaking at a town hall event in Eagle on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2026. Officials confirmed the cause as cardiac tamponade, a rare and often fatal cardiac condition.

Despite immediate efforts by first responders, he could not be saved. Hogaboam was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sudden Collapse During Public Event

Hogaboam was delivering remarks at the Treasure Valley Partnership Regional Town Hall when he suddenly went down mid-speech.Eagle Mayor Brad Pike, a former firefighter, was the first to respond and began CPR. Emergency personnel quickly arrived, but attempts to save Hogaboam were unsuccessful.

The Ada County coroner later confirmed the cause of death as cardiac tamponade. The rare condition involves a buildup of fluid around the heart that prevents it from pumping properly.

Rare but Deadly Condition

Medical experts note that cardiac tamponade is extremely uncommon. If not treated immediately—typically through an emergency procedure to drain fluid from the heart—it can quickly become fatal.The condition can be triggered by underlying health issues such as cancer, autoimmune disease, trauma, infection, or other factors.

Symptoms can include low blood pressure, muffled heart sounds, and swelling in the neck veins. However, not all patients experience clear warning signs.

Community Mourns Sudden Loss

Hogaboam, a husband and father of five, had recently been elected mayor of Nampa after previously serving on the city council. He was sworn in as mayor in January 2026 and was described by colleagues as an exemplary public servant dedicated to his community.

The City of Nampa and the Treasure Valley Partnership expressed profound shock and sadness in statements following the event. “We are heartbroken over the sudden passing of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam,” officials noted.

Flowers were placed at his seat in council chambers as the city held an emergency meeting to ensure continuity of operations.

This remains a pending investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, with the manner of death listed as pending by the coroner.

Share

Related articles: