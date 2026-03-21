Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Eric's avatar
Eric
5h

Oops looks like climate change strikes again! 😎💯

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Monique's avatar
Monique
4h

Let's get those prosecutions underway for murd#r and attempted murd#r. I went to LAPD in 2021, and got an incident number. If everyone went, how could they ignore us. The shedding is attempted assault at the very least. People are silenced for connecting people passing away suddenly. We need to be the one's with the louder position. Who will commit going to law enforcement and filing? If your job made you take it, even if you did not, give their paperwork. It's a small step, which could have a massive impact. It's still attempted murder, because injected people are walking vaccines.

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