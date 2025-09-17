Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loraine's avatar
Loraine
2h

The truth always gets revealed by GOD… just wait on the LORD!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
1h

You can't make this stuff up!

Thank you, Lioness!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture