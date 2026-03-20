Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
4h

Lioness, please change title of this article to say that "Chris Calvey Jr." (not me) is the former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.

And thanks for posting this important article!

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1 reply by Lioness of Judah Ministry
Kristina Renee's avatar
Kristina Renee
4h

I am grateful that a person at this level is speaking out about the clots. I have many family members and friends that I am concerned about...

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