BREAKING: Former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association Chris Calvey Jr. Says 30–40% of Bodies Now Contain MASSIVE WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS
USAF Major (Ret.) Thomas F. Haviland has now taken the additional step of directly emailing U.S. public health leadership—including HHS, NIH, CDC, and FDA—urging them to investigate this phenomenon
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association says 30–40% of bodies now contain massive WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS
“They’ve been the size of the arteries… you can’t ignore this.”
“These are foreign bodies we’ve NEVER seen before.”
USAF Major (Ret.) Thomas F. Haviland has now taken the additional step of directly emailing U.S. public health leadership—including HHS, NIH, CDC, and FDA—urging them to investigate this phenomenon:
“...the amount of deaths and injuries from the CV19 so-called “vaccines” are well known. To keep quiet about it and pretend it’s not happening on a large scale is a crime against humanity.”
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Lioness, please change title of this article to say that "Chris Calvey Jr." (not me) is the former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.
And thanks for posting this important article!
I am grateful that a person at this level is speaking out about the clots. I have many family members and friends that I am concerned about...