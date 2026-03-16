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Source: Sense Receptor

Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify: “The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon.”

“The core of Professor Boyle’s argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system. A, bioweapon, in other words.”

“This technology is, as Boyle declared, paid for, developed, financed and conceived by the Pentagon and its research institute DARPA. This technology platform, nanotechnology platform, was not an afterthought.”

This clip of Peter Stassen, the lawyer suing the “Architects of the Great Reset” in Dutch court on behalf of plaintiffs harmed by the Covid injections, is taken from a video posted by Dr. Joseph Sansone to Rumble on March 14, 2026.

Sansone is one of five expert witnesses involved in the case, along with retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova, former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts, et al.

Note that Dr. Francis Boyle, an eminent professor of international law who helped to draft the implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, died mysteriously soon after he agreed to take part in this lawsuit....



Partial transcription of clip



“I will start with the statement of Joseph Sansone. It is based on the sworn statement of the late Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, who has determined and concluded Professor Boyle is the greatest authority in the field of bioweapons legislation. He is the author of it, so he knows what is legally meant by it.

“He knew, like no other, that the COVID-19 mRNA injection is a bioweapon. He has also made that loud and clear to the world known, after which, despite being in good health, he passed away shortly after he had declared himself willing to give testimony under oath about this in court.

“The core of Professor Boyle’s argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system. A, bioweapon, in other words.

“This bioweapon consists of two integrated components, the pathogenic load and the delivery mechanism. It is beyond doubt that the pathogenic load is the product of illegal gene or function research. Boyle refers to this, to an article in the scientific journal Nature Medicine, of which I have included the link in this plea note.

“If you open that link, you will immediately read the warning that true scientists believe that an animal is the most likely source of the coronavirus. You will also immediately know that what is called the new normal, true scientists are, not scientists, but faith fanatics. These are the scientists behind whom the respondents hide.

“The article in Nature Medicine that Boyle reports on was published in 2015, and the title reads, translated, A Cluster of Circulating Coronaviruses in Bats, Similar to SARS Shows Potential for Human Infection. I present to you what the summary of this research included in the article reveals. It states, based on these findings, we have synthetically created an infectious fully SHC014 recombinant virus, developed and demonstrated robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo.

“So it states, we researchers have created a SARS-like coronavirus with a spike protein optimized for human infection. I cannot provide a better example of illegal gain-of-function research. And who wrote that article from 2015? Among others, researchers affiliated with UNC Chapel Hill and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Wuhan? Yes, Wuhan. You know, where, according to the official narrative, people suddenly dropped dead on the street when COVID-19 broke out because there was a bat mutated the spike protein. The pathogenic payload of the bioweapon is the result of this research.

“So it’s not about a natural spike protein, but an illegally developed synthetically made pathogen that has been optimized for human infection. The spike protein mRNA with the instructions to human cells to produce this very pathogenic spike protein is one of the two crucial building blocks of the COVID-19 bioweapon.

“Now, the delivery system, the NLPs, you know, the nanolipid particles that encapsulate the mRNA payload and deliver it into the interior of the cells. The propaganda term for this is fat globules, as if we’re talking about something as harmless as a stick of butter. What did Boyle declare about it? Boyle declared that it is actually about a nanotechnology enhanced delivery platform.

“This technology is, as Boyle declared, paid for, developed, financed and conceived by the Pentagon and its Research Institute DARPA. This technology platform, nanotechnology platform was not an afterthought.

“Dr. Boyle points out that the virus itself was aerosolized and engineered with nanotechnology from the very beginning. This indicates a long-term program aimed at the application of advanced delivery systems and this technology has been used in the COVID-19 injections.

“Boyle determined that the NLP delivery system in the injections is the result of a specific teacher-sponsored program for nanotechnological biological weapons. In the presentation by Sansone, you can read further about the legal implications of this. It is also argued that Gates and Bourla qualify as suspects of crimes against humanity as defined in the Rome Statute concerning the International Criminal Court.”

Full Video

“This is the English translation of the transcript of Attorney Peter Stassen’s historic presentation to the Court in the Netherlands. This was an appellate hearing on whether witness testimony would be allowed in the ongoing trial as well as independent media and the public in the court room during the trial…”

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