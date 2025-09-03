One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Florida’s Voice

BREAKING: "ALL" vaccine mandates in Florida to be ended by Florida Department of Health, Surgeon Gen. Joseph Ladapo announces

"Every last one is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery!

Who am I, or anyone else, to tell YOU what you should put in your body?

Who am I to tell you what your CHILD should put in their body?

I don't have that right.

Your body is a gift from God.

What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and God."

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo Breaks the Silence on Warp Speed

Says lives were destroyed—and Trump’s feelings shouldn’t outweigh the truth.

Source: Sense Receptor

Dr. Joe Ladapo "Thos] who see only the negative of Operation Warp Speed, I can't blame them. There are people whose lives were destroyed...and those who deny this fact are worried about hurting someone's feelings, like Trump's...but he's a grown adult."

This clip of Ladapo, the Surgeon General of Florida, is taken from an interview with Sarah Westall posted to Rumble on August 31, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"The people who see only the negative of Operation Warp Speed. I can't blame them. They're people whose lives were destroyed. Like, how the hell. You know, I'm not gonna. You know. People. People whose lives were destroyed do not. They don't. They don't. They do not owe anyone any latitude or forgiveness.

"I'm, not gonna ask for them to be more understanding or to see, like, other perspectives. I mean, I. I get it. I can see why someone would see nothing positive. I mean, imagine someone who was forced to take, you know, the Pfizer Moderna vaccine, and, you know, maybe he or she was like, a athletic, healthy mom or dad. And now they're, you know, riddled with chronic pain. And. And, you know, they can no longer work and they can no longer enjoy life like they used to, or they're burdened with tinnitus, you know, the ringing in the ears that happen to some people. Or some other chronic condition.

"And that's almost on the other side [where the injuries and deaths are not being acknowledged], where, you know, where people are in an area of denial. I'm. I'm less forgiving of that because that, you know, it's not that they're personally suffering. They just. They're worried about hurting someone's feelings, like the President of the United States. Or they're worrying about, you know, sort of someone. Someone perceiving their comment as being harmful to the President of the United States, who is a grown adult."

