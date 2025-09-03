Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric's avatar
Eric
2h

I live here! I’ll keep everyone updated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al X G's avatar
Al X G
2h

A doctor on the mainstream “news” tonight averred that unvaxxed children will be “ticking time bombs.”

Seems that holy grail of medicine is fraying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture