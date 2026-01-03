BREAKING: FIVE Childhood Vaccines Test Positive for GLYPHOSATE
Glyphosate is a Toxic Chemical That Has Been Shown to Cause Cancer
Source: Sophia Dahl
According to Zen Honeycutt all five childhood vaccines she sent off to be tested came back POSITIVE for Glyphosate, with the levels in the MMR vaccine being 25 times higher than the other vaccines.
As a reminder, Glyphosate is a toxic chemical that has been shown to cause cancer — how is this legal?
Oh my dear Lord, deliver us from evil - help us continue to speak Truth to medical tyranny & take right action. Gratitude & blessings to the Truth Warriors. In God we Trust ...
Looks like they are finding everything in these shots except for the kitchen sink.
I suspect that just might be the next thing they find ???