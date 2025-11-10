One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers this newest case just days after the Ostrich cull while also exposing this for what it is: another step toward total control over our food and our lives.

Source: Dan Dicks

It’s ALREADY HAPPENING, The CFIA Is Now Going After A BC ANIMAL SANCTUARY!!!

An animal sanctuary in B.C.’s interior says it is facing a heartbreaking experience after discovering a positive case of “H5N1”, also known as “avian flu”.

Critteraid, based in Summerland B.C, says that its team and volunteers are “devastated” by the discovery because their animals are at the centre of everything and “the emotional weight of this moment is immense.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has already taken control.

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.

Share

Related articles: