BREAKING: First the Ostriches, Now the Animal Sanctuaries — Are Our Pets Next?
After the CFIA’s ostrich cull, a B.C. animal sanctuary faces takeover following an “avian flu” case. Will family pets be next?
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers this newest case just days after the Ostrich cull while also exposing this for what it is: another step toward total control over our food and our lives.
It’s ALREADY HAPPENING, The CFIA Is Now Going After A BC ANIMAL SANCTUARY!!!
An animal sanctuary in B.C.’s interior says it is facing a heartbreaking experience after discovering a positive case of “H5N1”, also known as “avian flu”.
Critteraid, based in Summerland B.C, says that its team and volunteers are “devastated” by the discovery because their animals are at the centre of everything and “the emotional weight of this moment is immense.”
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has already taken control.
The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.
What’s next…pets? This is insanity on steroids.
The culling of ostriches, the seizure of animal sanctuaries, and the potential seizure of private pets are further indications of Canada's slide toward full totalitarian insanity. The culling of living creatures is not limited to non-rational beings. Humans are culled as well through Canada's MAiD euthanasia program which is very liberal in its requirements. Canada has truly gone off the edge.