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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

We found more than 90% of U.S. children are injected with ~54 mg of alpha-gal-bearing mammalian gelatin through routine childhood vaccines before school entry.

The evidence points to two possible pathways:

1) DIRECT: Vaccines may DIRECTLY promote alpha-gal sensitization.

2) PRIME-BOOST: Vaccines may PRIME the immune system, so a later tick bite BOOSTS the response to clinically relevant alpha-gal IgE levels.

Yet the most obvious experiment has NEVER BEEN DONE: Measure alpha-gal antibodies BEFORE AND AFTER vaccination.

This could help explain why suspected Alpha-Gal Syndrome has exploded by nearly 10,000% since 2013, while only a fraction of people bitten by ticks ever develop the condition.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome has been known for 18 YEARS, yet no scientific paper bothered to investigate whether alpha-gal containing vaccines could be contributing.

With 104 references, our study is one of the most comprehensive papers on Alpha-Gal Syndrome to date, covering its explosive rise, tick biology, vaccine exposures, immune mechanisms, genetic susceptibility, prevention, and treatments.

This major McCullough Foundation–The Wellness Company collaboration brings together researchers across epidemiology, medicine, immunology, and public health to confront one of the biggest unanswered questions in Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

STUDY LINK: Risk Factors, Pathogenesis, and Management of Alpha-Gal Syndrome

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