Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
4hEdited

It’s not the ticks! It’s the gelatin in jabs -yes! And then when you are later exposed to that protein again in a steak or hamburger, etc., your body experiences varying degrees of anaphylaxis. The same is true for peanuts, egg and other protein allergies. It is due to previous vaccines. See Sasha Latypova’s Substack to explain more. Lies are Unbekoming covers this as well in an article titled “What is Alpha gal?” Dr Charles Richet won the Nobel prize for figuring out in the 1800s!!!!!! how food allergies are created. They know exactly what they are doing and they continue to do it.

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
3h

If we don't capture and prosecute those responsible, they will re-offend.

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