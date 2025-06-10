One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 9, 2025

A federal judge in California has dismissed a Covid mRNA injection injury case by arguing that the “vaccine” maker has sweeping legal protections.

The judge moved for the dismissal of Wilt v. Pfizer.

The case was brought by David Wilt, who says he suffered a serious illness after his third Pfizer Covid “vaccine.”

Despite detailing nearly a year of health issues, the court ruled it lacked jurisdiction and pointed to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

The PREP Act grants sweeping legal immunity to “vaccine” makers during public health emergencies.

Wilt, representing himself, filed under California’s deceptive practices law.

But because he didn’t name a damage amount over $75,000 or meet other federal requirements, the judge said the court couldn’t hear the case.

As a result, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California tossed the case.

Even if it could, Pfizer would still be shielded by federal law.

Passed in 2005, the PREP Act has become a near-impenetrable legal firewall for pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer and Moderna.

The law blocks nearly all personal injury lawsuits tied to Covid shots unless very specific protocols are followed—something few citizens, especially those without lawyers, can manage.

This ruling shows just how impossible it is for average Americans to seek recourse against powerful vaccine manufacturers, even when serious harm is alleged.

Once again, the system favors corporate protection over individual accountability.

Meanwhile, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is facing mounting scrutiny after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suggested previous administrations ignored real safety concerns tied to mRNA vaccines.

The revelation came as HHS abruptly canceled a $590 million contract with Moderna for a “bird flu” mRNA shot, signaling a major shift in federal confidence in the platform.

Bourla dismissed the concerns as “inaccurate” in a CNN interview.

The Big Pharma boss is insisting that the “vaccines” are “extremely well-tested.”

But new attention is turning to a whistleblower lawsuit by Brook Jackson, who documented alleged fraud and sloppy data handling in Pfizer’s pivotal Covid trials.

Her case was thrown out on procedural grounds, never reviewed on the merits.

Now, HHS seems to be quietly distancing itself from the once-unquestioned mRNA platform, calling it “under-tested.”

The shift is a stunning reversal from the full-throated endorsements during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

While Pfizer maintains its stance that the shots are safe, the FDA is now requiring new clinical trials for updated “vaccines.”

The new rule is a sign that regulators are no longer rubber-stamping mRNA products.

Critics say the medical establishment has long ignored red flags, protected by legal loopholes and media deflection.

With RFK Jr. scaling back universal recommendations and Trump allies hinting at investigations, a full public reckoning of the mRNA era may finally be on the table.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: