Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doctor Brown's avatar
Doctor Brown
3h

America is now a Nazi Concentration Camp, the People voluntarily walk into the mRNA gas chamber injections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Doctor Brown's avatar
Doctor Brown
3h

THE ONLY THING THAT WILL STOP THIS ( I AM NOT ADVOCATING VIOLENCE ) IS WHEN THE FAMILIES OF THE ELITE WEF ETC.. ARE EXECUTED BY BILLIONS OF PISSED OF PEOPLE WHO'S FAMILY WAS DESTROYED BY THE VACCINES.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture