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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Breaking: FDA Approves Moderna’s First-ever mRNA Flu Shot Despite 75.3% Adverse Reaction Rate.

According to the FDA briefing document, SEVERE systemic reactions were 4× MORE COMMON with the mRNA flu shot than with the traditional flu shot.

The pivotal efficacy trial had NO placebo group.

Our public health agencies remain CAPTURED.

A novel mRNA injection produced adverse reactions in three out of four recipients, induced severe systemic reactions four times as often as the traditional flu vaccine, lacked a placebo-controlled pivotal efficacy trial, and the FDA approved it ANYWAY:

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