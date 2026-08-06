Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
2d

What a joke. People that actually think that FDA is working for us are lost in space at this point. And if you don’t realize that a flu is merely your body reacting to toxins outside and what you put in it then you’re still lost because they have made money off your body reacting only to what you’re putting in it. I have not had the flu in about 20 years . Detox !! A runny nose is detoxing too! God made our body wonderfully. We don’t need all this junk just detox, please

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
2d

"FDA APPROVES MODERNA’S FIRST-EVER mRNA FLU SHOT DESPITE 75.3% ADVERSE REACTION RATE." It doesn't matter: they'll still be lining up around the block to get it.

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