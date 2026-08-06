BREAKING: FDA APPROVES MODERNA’S FIRST-EVER mRNA FLU SHOT DESPITE 75.3% ADVERSE REACTION RATE
"According to the FDA briefing document, SEVERE systemic reactions were 4× MORE COMMON with the mRNA flu shot than with the traditional flu shot."
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Breaking: FDA Approves Moderna’s First-ever mRNA Flu Shot Despite 75.3% Adverse Reaction Rate.
According to the FDA briefing document, SEVERE systemic reactions were 4× MORE COMMON with the mRNA flu shot than with the traditional flu shot.
The pivotal efficacy trial had NO placebo group.
Our public health agencies remain CAPTURED.
A novel mRNA injection produced adverse reactions in three out of four recipients, induced severe systemic reactions four times as often as the traditional flu vaccine, lacked a placebo-controlled pivotal efficacy trial, and the FDA approved it ANYWAY:
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What a joke. People that actually think that FDA is working for us are lost in space at this point. And if you don’t realize that a flu is merely your body reacting to toxins outside and what you put in it then you’re still lost because they have made money off your body reacting only to what you’re putting in it. I have not had the flu in about 20 years . Detox !! A runny nose is detoxing too! God made our body wonderfully. We don’t need all this junk just detox, please
"FDA APPROVES MODERNA’S FIRST-EVER mRNA FLU SHOT DESPITE 75.3% ADVERSE REACTION RATE." It doesn't matter: they'll still be lining up around the block to get it.