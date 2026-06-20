Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kent's avatar
Kent
3h

FDA and the CDC are corrupt hostile organizations COMPLETELY funded & coerced by Big Pharma's bribes.

Both need to be dissolved and their administrators jailed and quite possibly executed. They do nothing but perpetuate profits for Big Pharma and follow along like service dogs.

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Steve Z.'s avatar
Steve Z.
4h

Anybody taking ANY "vaccine" is an idiot at this point. mRNA especially.

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