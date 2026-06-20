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The FDA advisory committee voted 9-0 to recommend approval of Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine despite a reported 75.3% adverse reaction rate among recipients.

Severe systemic reactions were reported to be four times more common with the mRNA flu shot than with a traditional flu shot, and the clinical trial did not include a placebo group.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE VOTES 9-0 TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF MODERNA'S mRNA FLU SHOT DESPITE 75.3% OF RECIPIENTS SUFFERING ADVERSE REACTIONS

SEVERE systemic reactions were 4× MORE COMMON with the mRNA flu shot than with the traditional flu shot.

As usual, there was NO placebo group.

Our regulatory agencies remain CAPTURED.

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