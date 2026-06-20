BREAKING: FDA Advisory Committee Votes 9-0 to Recommend Moderna's mRNA Flu Shot Despite 75.3% Adverse Reaction Rate
"Our regulatory agencies remain Fully CAPTURED."
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The FDA advisory committee voted 9-0 to recommend approval of Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine despite a reported 75.3% adverse reaction rate among recipients.
Severe systemic reactions were reported to be four times more common with the mRNA flu shot than with a traditional flu shot, and the clinical trial did not include a placebo group.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE VOTES 9-0 TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF MODERNA'S mRNA FLU SHOT DESPITE 75.3% OF RECIPIENTS SUFFERING ADVERSE REACTIONS
SEVERE systemic reactions were 4× MORE COMMON with the mRNA flu shot than with the traditional flu shot.
As usual, there was NO placebo group.
Our regulatory agencies remain CAPTURED.
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FDA and the CDC are corrupt hostile organizations COMPLETELY funded & coerced by Big Pharma's bribes.
Both need to be dissolved and their administrators jailed and quite possibly executed. They do nothing but perpetuate profits for Big Pharma and follow along like service dogs.
Anybody taking ANY "vaccine" is an idiot at this point. mRNA especially.