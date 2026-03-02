Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
1h

Does anyone here still trust our government, or any government for that matter? The corruption in our government is far worse than anyone can imagine. The Epstein files are children's books compared to the whole scope of demonic activities and human corruption around the globe. The era we are living in is unfixable. There is no hope that the political and financial systems will regain the confidence they have lost over the decades. In 1958, almost 80 percent believed what the US government said; today, that number is in the teens.

Reply
Share
Mark Luersen's avatar
Mark Luersen
1h

Fine, you can have the files, but let's see the hundreds of video tapes then.

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture