By Jim Ferguson

BREAKING: THEY BURIED IT IN COURT – BUT THE BLOOD STILL STAINED THEIR JUDGMENT

A Dutch court just blocked five expert witnesses from testifying on what they claim is the true nature of the Covid-19 mRNA injections — not vaccines, but biochemical and technological weapons.

The expert witnesses officially named in the legal filings were:

Katherine Watt

Catherine Austin Fitts (The Solari Report)

Dr. Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer VP)

Dr. Joseph Sansone

Sasha Latypova (biotech industry veteran)

Also named was Prof. Francis Boyle, architect of the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act. He had agreed to testify—but died suddenly before the hearing, under circumstances that remain unclear.

WHAT THIS MEANS:

THE COVER-UP CONTINUES

These five experts were prepared to reveal that mRNA shots may constitute crimes against humanity—but the court refused to hear them.

A RIGGED SYSTEM

With no valid objections raised during the hearing, the judge still blocked their testimonies—denying the public the truth in a case that alleges genocide by design.

MEDIA SILENCE & CENSORSHIP

Just days before the hearing, Dutch rules were changed to ban non-accredited journalists from filming. The courtroom was effectively gagged.

THIS FIGHT ISN’T OVER

An appeal is underway, and substantive proceedings are moving forward—with the same experts, new evidence, and greater public scrutiny.

This isn’t just a Dutch case. It’s a global battle for truth, justice, and accountability.

They think they buried the truth. But truth has roots. And it grows.

WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED. WE WILL NOT FORGET.

This is not over. This is just the beginning.

Share this. Break the blackout. Demand justice.

Because if we fall silent now — the next target is YOU.

