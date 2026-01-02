Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2 at midnight (EST), going into January 3.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

“This is another study…from 2008. That was a Swedish study.

They looked at infants after their diphtheria tetanus acellular pertussis vaccines, and polio-Hib vaccines.

So these were babies, and they got the regular vaccines at 3 and 5 months. And then they took some of their blood out and they exposed it to the whooping cough toxin, which is basically what’s in the vaccine.

And then they looked to see what happened 12 hours later in a genetic level.

And what this doctor reported was 33 allergy related genes were activated, 66 asthma genes were activated, 67 cancer genes were upregulated, and 25 immunological genes were upregulated.

So we are definitely seeing on a genetic level some waking up.

Now whether or not if is goes through completely and causes those diseases, no it does not in everybody right then and there. But do we know that unless something comes along and shots these down, what is the result?

We don’t know.”

Swedish Study Referred To In Video Clip

Full Video

Share

Related articles: