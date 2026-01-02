Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
22mEdited

Regardless of whatever long lost or current research indicates...

NOBODY IS BANNING THESE HORRENDOUS WEAPONS PERPETRATING THE

DEPOPULATION/SLAVERY AGENDA of the Establishment Luciferians.

There is no accountability nor punishment...No Court willing to TRY, AND SENTENCE THOSE AT THE TOP OF THE HEIRARCHY OF EVIL,

GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST ALL LIFE ON EARTH TO CAPITAL PUNISHMENT AS LAW DEMANDS.

So, what's the point?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JBAlaska's avatar
JBAlaska
2m

This as a "feature.. not a bug".. Pharmakia! look at the logo's.. always a snake intertwined on a DNA strand.. They worship satan...

Stop letting them inject your babies with poison!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture