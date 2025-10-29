One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: EDWARD DOWD

Dr. Hatfill, a senior advisor to Secretary Kennedy on pandemic preparedness, has been terminated.

He was the driving force behind ending over $500 million in funding for mRNA development through BARDA.

He also pushed for real therapeutic options like hydroxychloroquine and spoke openly about removing dangerous vaccine tech from federal programs.

So why was he fired?

Sources say Stephanie Spear, Robert Kennedy’s principal deputy chief of staff, may be behind Hatfill’s ouster...along with other firings inside @HHSgov that have raised red flags.

“Getting rid of these mRNA vaccines was truly how we make America healthy again.” – Dr. Hatfill

The people who tried to end the pandemic cartel are being eliminated from within.

