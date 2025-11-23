One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Rima Laibow unloads on RFK Jr., claiming he’s backpedaling on vaccine truth and refusing to use his emergency powers to halt new mRNA authorizations.

Pointing to FDA pipelines and a shift in rhetoric, she asks bluntly:

“What the hell is going on here?”

“Just look at the approval of the mRNA vaccines... that’s not, ‘Give him time, he’s working with a complex organization.’ That’s crimes against humanity and complicity.”

Laibow adds, “He’s gotta tiptoe and pussyfoot and condemn children, adults, and old people to illness and death because he’s afraid of somebody? Really?”

This clip of Laibow, a psychiatrist, is taken from an interview with Dr. Bill Lionberger posted to the Vaxxchoice Rumble channel on November 20, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“Kennedy allegedly came into his office, his HHS office, on day one already knowing what causes autism. He’s written about it, he’s given interviews, he’s made documentaries, he’s done bus tours, he’s written books. He’s made his mark on that particular issue. And now we hear it’s Tylenol? Okay, so that, that causes my eyebrows to go up as high as the back of my neck.

“Really? It’s Tylenol, is it? Okay. And maybe we’ll take a look at vaccines too, because golly gee, could be something else too, you know, that’s, that’s twinkle toes nonsense. Let’s just look at the mRNA vaccines... I listed all of the vaccines that have been— injections called vaccines, that have been approved since Kennedy took office on the 13th of February. And I listed the ones that are in the pipeline, and there are the FDA pipeline for approval, fast approval, and there are several mRNA and a couple of mRNA replicon ones.

“Well, that’s not, ‘Give him time, he’s working with a complex organization.’ That’s crimes against humanity and complicity. And I don’t understand how you put those two things together. We got a guy who understands all of these things, who’s well informed, who’s been brought up to speed, and who has the power and authority, more power than the President of the United States in terms of health emergency, by the way.

“His declaration of health emergency overrides that of the head of the executive branch of the government of the United States. Immense power. And he’s, he’s gotta tiptoe and pussyfoot and condemn children, adults, and old people to illness and death because he’s afraid of somebody? Really? Oh, gosh, we have to wait while children are rendered autistic, while he’s being afraid of people?

“Were you in that office, would you really condemn children? Would you really condemn old people? Would you really condemn young people to drop dead on the field of play with silent myocarditis from the vaccine that they were assured was safe and effective? No, you would not. And you would take the consequences, run the risk, and do what was right.

Well, what the hell is going on here? You tell me.”

Full Video

