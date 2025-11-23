Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
2h

The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

If MAHA and the HHS are truly serious, better health comes from subtracting bad things (like drugs, vaccines and mRNA poisons), not by adding more actions or toxins to combat an already over poisoned body.

The mRNA disaster remains strong in our minds, but in the mind of government and the medical mafia is was a masterful success. That is because these cretins will try and lie their way into believing those lies as they can never be wrong (arrogance).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture