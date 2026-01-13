One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Children’s Health Defense

Dr. Mary Bowden says the truth about the COVID era is starting to surface, and it’s happening in court.

She points first to Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson, who says researchers were “unblinding the patients” and “weren’t following the protocols.”

When she raised concerns, she says, “she got fired.” That lawsuit is now a fraud and RICO case that Bowden says “could be huge.” But Bowden also warns there’s a major obstacle: “The problem is Pam Bondi is … trying to get the case dismissed.”

Then there’s a second case that may hit even closer to home. Bowden explains that doctors are legally required to report vaccine injuries to VAERS.

When physician assistant Deb Conrad reported injuries, she says she was fired for reporting too many. Her lawsuit has already “made it past the motion to dismiss” and is now in discovery.

Bowden believes if this case sets a strong precedent, it could “open the floodgates.”

“ We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history...”

