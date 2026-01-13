BREAKING: Dr. Mary Bowden Calls for a “Nuremberg-Style Trial” for Covid-Era Criminals
Two lawsuits she says could “take down Pfizer” may change everything
Dr. Mary Bowden says the truth about the COVID era is starting to surface, and it’s happening in court.
She points first to Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson, who says researchers were “unblinding the patients” and “weren’t following the protocols.”
When she raised concerns, she says, “she got fired.” That lawsuit is now a fraud and RICO case that Bowden says “could be huge.” But Bowden also warns there’s a major obstacle: “The problem is Pam Bondi is … trying to get the case dismissed.”
Then there’s a second case that may hit even closer to home. Bowden explains that doctors are legally required to report vaccine injuries to VAERS.
When physician assistant Deb Conrad reported injuries, she says she was fired for reporting too many. Her lawsuit has already “made it past the motion to dismiss” and is now in discovery.
Bowden believes if this case sets a strong precedent, it could “open the floodgates.”
“ We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history...”
Nuremburg 'Military Tribunals' are impossible to carry-out since the Western Military were those designing Bio-Convergence/Transhumanist Internal Infrastructure perpetrating the Bio-Nanowarfare through both Injections and Geo-Engineering. The toxins have been placed to infest all elements of the global environment...WHICH CONTINUES AS KNOWN BY WORLD LEADERS.
The Black Nobility and Global Establishment is an International Crime Syndicate and will NEVER censor nor destroy their own creation based in a dream behind their eugenicist Luciferian 'Depopulation-Slavery Agenda.
Nuremburg also released upwards of 99% of the Nazi Criminals to be shipped into North America to continue with their barbaric Science Research which is that now resulting with the technology allowing Global Digital Slavery to be installed to begin with.
We need another model for this endevour.
We need more like her...