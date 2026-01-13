Exposing The Darkness

BlazeCloude3
Nuremburg 'Military Tribunals' are impossible to carry-out since the Western Military were those designing Bio-Convergence/Transhumanist Internal Infrastructure perpetrating the Bio-Nanowarfare through both Injections and Geo-Engineering. The toxins have been placed to infest all elements of the global environment...WHICH CONTINUES AS KNOWN BY WORLD LEADERS.

The Black Nobility and Global Establishment is an International Crime Syndicate and will NEVER censor nor destroy their own creation based in a dream behind their eugenicist Luciferian 'Depopulation-Slavery Agenda.

Nuremburg also released upwards of 99% of the Nazi Criminals to be shipped into North America to continue with their barbaric Science Research which is that now resulting with the technology allowing Global Digital Slavery to be installed to begin with.

We need another model for this endevour.

Dave Hamilton
We need more like her...

