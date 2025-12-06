Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
8h

The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Netra Halperin's avatar
Netra Halperin
8h

Yeah, thats the Trump Admin, with the respective agencies fighting against each other. Pam Bondi is a Pfizer girl. She used to work for them, and will protect their interests at all costs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture