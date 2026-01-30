Exposing The Darkness

Mark terrell
Nothing surprising here. The real surprise would be if Gates was made accountable for once.

Rosalee
Nothing new here.

Gates has always been into depravity

Everything he touches becomes contaminated and what makes it all so egregious

is his endless lecturing about what WE ALL need to do

One of the more comical is his living better through chemistry 'meat' he hocks

as good to us.

When one takes a close look at him, it is obvious his lecture about what WE ALL need to

eat does not pertain to him

OR maybe it does. . . .given how UNhealthy he looks

