By Frank Bergman January 30, 2026

Disturbing allegations involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have surfaced in a newly released tranche of Department of Justice (DOJ) records tied to convicted child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

As Slay News reported earlier, the DOJ has just released a massive new trove of files tied to Epstein, dumping at least three million pages of documents into the public domain amid growing demands for transparency and accountability.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the surprise release during a press conference on Friday morning.

Blanche revealed that the DOJ had published “more than three million pages,” including over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, related to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

According to documents released Friday, Epstein accused Gates of sleeping with Russian women, contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD), and seeking antibiotics he could secretly administer to his then-wife, Melinda Gates, without her knowledge or consent.

The allegations appear in a series of emails Epstein sent to himself on July 18, 2013, contained within the newly released DOJ files.

In one lengthy message, Epstein expressed anger at Gates for cutting off their relationship and referenced what he described as deeply personal and troubling requests.

“TO add insult to the injury, you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” the email reads.

Earlier in the same message, Epstein wrote that he had been “dismayed beyond comprehension” by Gates’ decision to “disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years.”

The emails appear to be draft correspondence connected to the resignation of Gates’ former top adviser Boris Nikolic from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a separate email sent the same morning, Epstein appeared to write from Nikolic’s perspective, offering his resignation amid what was described as a severe marital dispute involving the Gateses.

“I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill,” the email states.

That message goes on to allege misconduct and unethical behavior tied to Gates, claiming the adviser had been drawn into questionable activities connected to his role.

Epstein appeared to describe Nikolic as Gates’ “right hand man.”

He also goes on to suggest that Gates has been involved in “illegal” behavior.

“In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound, and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” the email reads.

The allegations escalate further, with claims involving drugs and illicit relationships.

“From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability,” the email continues.

The claims have not been independently verified.

They originate solely from Epstein’s own emails and appear within hundreds of thousands of documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday as part of a broader disclosure tied to Epstein’s activities and associates.

The latest document release has reignited scrutiny over Epstein’s network and the extent to which powerful figures may have been implicated, or shielded, as additional records continue to come to light.

As analysis into the latest Epstein Files release continues, more damdning information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

