Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
6h

I had 2 children ONLY, after reading his book in high school. I remember speaking with my dad about THE PROBLEM and how we needed to go in to 3rd world countries and STERILIZE everyone. My dad very patiently explained that we had NO RIGHT nor ANY BUSINESS insisting anyone do anything about this upcoming problem. He told me he believed there was plenty of everything for everyone to go around and that it was THE RULING CLASSES disruption of free markets through their various schemes (corruption) that spoiled it for everyone. It is interesting to remember that conversation that took place more than 50 years ago.

BTW, something else my father said a few years after this conversation: MULTICULTURALISM WILL NEVER WORK OUT IN THE LONG RUN. Turns out my dad knew more than I ever gave him credit for.

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
6h

Well, thankfully he's doing his part for depopulation. Gives the rest of us space to live.

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