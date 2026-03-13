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By Kevin Hughes March 11, 2026

Explosive evidence suggests Lyme disease may have originated from U.S. military bioweapons experiments in the 1960s, including deliberate releases of infected ticks as part of covert operations.

Declassified documents reveal the CIA dropped pathogen-infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers in 1962 under Operation Mongoose, with plans to incapacitate workers using biological weapons.

Between 1966–1969, the U.S. military released 282,800 radioactive ticks in Virginia, coinciding with the sudden spread of tick-borne diseases (Lyme, Rocky Mountain spotted fever) in the Northeast.

The Plum Island Animal Disease Center, managed by the Army Chemical Corps, bred hundreds of thousands of ticks for biowarfare research. Lyme disease first emerged in Connecticut, just 13 miles from Plum Island.

Key research, including Willy Burgdorfer’s discovery of a second Lyme-related pathogen (the “Swiss Agent”), was suppressed. In 2019, Congress demanded an investigation into whether Lyme disease was accidentally—or intentionally—released by military bioweapons programs.

Explosive new evidence suggests that Lyme disease—a debilitating tick-borne illness affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans annually—may have originated from secret U.S. military bioweapons programs in the 1960s.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, a pioneering biochemist in mRNA technology, has uncovered declassified documents, eyewitness testimony and suppressed research pointing to a deliberate release of infected ticks by U.S. intelligence agencies as part of Cold War operations.

The findings raise alarming questions about government accountability, public health transparency and whether the Lyme disease epidemic was an unintended consequence—or even an intentional act—of biological warfare experimentation.

As explained by BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, Lyme disease is a complex, multi-system inflammatory illness caused by the spirochete bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb) and related species, transmitted primarily through tick bites. It has been described as “one of the most serious epidemics of our time,” with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] estimating nearly 325,000 new cases annually in the U.S. alone—far surpassing the prevalence of AIDS, West Nile Virus and Avian Flu combined. Despite its widespread impact, Lyme disease remains underdiagnosed due to unreliable testing methods and institutional resistance to recognizing chronic cases.

CIA dropped infected ticks on Cuban workers in 1962

According to declassified records and testimony from a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative, the U.S. government deployed ticks infected with pathogens against Cuban sugarcane workers in 1962 as part of Operation Mongoose, a covert program aimed at destabilizing Fidel Castro’s communist regime.

The operative, now in his seventies, told Lyme disease researcher Kris Newby that the “strangest thing he ever did was drop infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers” from a C-123 aircraft flying low over the Caribbean to evade radar. After returning home, his infant son developed a life-threatening fever requiring emergency surgery. His CIA commander ordered him to “burn all the clothes you took to Cuba. Burn everything.”

A March 13, 1962, memo from Operation Mongoose confirms the existence of a plan to “incapacitate large sections of the sugar workers by the covert use of BW [biological weapons] or CW [chemical weapons] agents.” Though the operation was reportedly canceled due to shifting winds, the documents suggest the U.S. military actively explored using ticks as bioweapons.

Military released 282,800 radioactive ticks in Virginia

Between 1966 and 1969, the U.S. military conducted domestic experiments releasing 282,800 lone star ticks tagged with radioactive carbon-14 across Virginia bird migration routes. The radioactive markers allowed scientists to track their spread using Geiger counters.

“Before these releases, lone star ticks were not found above the Mason-Dixon Line,” Malone stated. “Within years of the Virginia releases, they had established populations on Long Island for the first time.”

Tick experts consulted about these experiments were “aghast,” with one remarking, “You’d never be able to do that now.” The releases coincided with the first documented outbreaks of tick-borne diseases in the Northeast, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever (1970) and Lyme arthritis (1972).

The “Swiss Agent” cover-up

Perhaps the most damning evidence involves Willy Burgdorfer, the scientist who discovered the bacterium causing Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi) in 1982. Before his death in 2014, Burgdorfer left unpublished research in his garage revealing he had detected a second pathogen—Rickettsia helvetica, or the “Swiss Agent”—in Lyme patients.

Despite “very strong reactions” in patient blood tests, Burgdorfer was allegedly “told to omit” the Swiss Agent from his landmark 1982 paper. Malone argues this 40-year suppression contributed to misdiagnoses and ineffective treatments for chronic Lyme patients.

In a cryptic 2013 interview, Burgdorfer hinted at undisclosed bioweapons involvement: “I didn’t tell you everything.” When pressed further, he smiled and refused to elaborate.

Plum Island: The missing link?

The Plum Island Animal Disease Center, located just 13 miles from Lyme, Connecticut, was managed by the Army Chemical Corps from 1952–1969 for biowarfare research. Documents confirm the facility bred hundreds of thousands of ticks, including species collected from Africa.

Wildlife—particularly deer and birds—frequently traveled between Plum Island and the mainland, raising concerns that pathogens could have escaped containment. “If you drew a circle around the area most impacted by Lyme disease, the center would be Plum Island,” one researcher noted.

Despite official denials, Newsday uncovered classified documents in 1993 proving biowarfare research occurred at Plum Island.

Congress demands answers

In 2019, Congress passed an amendment requiring the Department of War Inspector General to investigate whether the military “experimented with ticks and other insects as biological weapons” between 1950–1975—and whether any were accidentally or deliberately released.

The amendment was inspired by mounting evidence, including Kris Newby’s book “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons.”

A legacy of concealment

Malone’s investigation reveals a pattern of institutional secrecy spanning decades:

Project 112, a massive Cold War bioweapons program, was denied for 50 years before being exposed in 2000.

The “Swiss Agent” research was suppressed, delaying potential treatments.

Plum Island’s role was downplayed, despite documented biowarfare experiments.

“Knowledge of which diseases got out in which locations will save lives and research dollars,” researchers endorsing declassification of decades-old military documents stated.

A call for transparency

While Lyme disease existed naturally for centuries, the evidence suggests U.S. biowarfare programs may have accelerated its spread or enhanced its virulence. The case mirrors recent controversies over lab leaks in COVID-19 [Wuhan coronavirus] and African swine fever outbreaks in Spain, where governments obstructed independent investigations.

“Treatment strategies for diseases caused by genetically modified organisms may be different than treatments for naturally occurring pathogens,” warned Newby.

As Lyme cases continue rising—with CDC estimates suggesting 476,000 annual infections—the public deserves full disclosure. If the U.S. government played a role in this epidemic, accountability is long overdue.

Watch the video below about David Knight’s commentary on whether the Pentagon will tell the truth regarding its bioweapon programs.

Explosive evidence suggests Lyme disease may have originated from U.S. military bioweapons experiments in the 1960s, including deliberate releases of infected ticks as part of covert operations.

Declassified documents reveal the CIA dropped pathogen-infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers in 1962 under Operation Mongoose, with plans to incapacitate workers using biological weapons.

Between 1966–1969, the U.S. military released 282,800 radioactive ticks in Virginia, coinciding with the sudden spread of tick-borne diseases (Lyme, Rocky Mountain spotted fever) in the Northeast.

The Plum Island Animal Disease Center, managed by the Army Chemical Corps, bred hundreds of thousands of ticks for biowarfare research. Lyme disease first emerged in Connecticut, just 13 miles from Plum Island.

Key research, including Willy Burgdorfer’s discovery of a second Lyme-related pathogen (the “Swiss Agent”), was suppressed. In 2019, Congress demanded an investigation into whether Lyme disease was accidentally—or intentionally—released by military bioweapons programs.

Explosive new evidence suggests that Lyme disease—a debilitating tick-borne illness affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans annually—may have originated from secret U.S. military bioweapons programs in the 1960s.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, a pioneering biochemist in mRNA technology, has uncovered declassified documents, eyewitness testimony and suppressed research pointing to a deliberate release of infected ticks by U.S. intelligence agencies as part of Cold War operations.

The findings raise alarming questions about government accountability, public health transparency and whether the Lyme disease epidemic was an unintended consequence—or even an intentional act—of biological warfare experimentation.

As explained by BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, Lyme disease is a complex, multi-system inflammatory illness caused by the spirochete bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb) and related species, transmitted primarily through tick bites. It has been described as “one of the most serious epidemics of our time,” with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] estimating nearly 325,000 new cases annually in the U.S. alone—far surpassing the prevalence of AIDS, West Nile Virus and Avian Flu combined. Despite its widespread impact, Lyme disease remains underdiagnosed due to unreliable testing methods and institutional resistance to recognizing chronic cases.

CIA dropped infected ticks on Cuban workers in 1962

According to declassified records and testimony from a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative, the U.S. government deployed ticks infected with pathogens against Cuban sugarcane workers in 1962 as part of Operation Mongoose, a covert program aimed at destabilizing Fidel Castro’s communist regime.

The operative, now in his seventies, told Lyme disease researcher Kris Newby that the “strangest thing he ever did was drop infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers” from a C-123 aircraft flying low over the Caribbean to evade radar. After returning home, his infant son developed a life-threatening fever requiring emergency surgery. His CIA commander ordered him to “burn all the clothes you took to Cuba. Burn everything.”

A March 13, 1962, memo from Operation Mongoose confirms the existence of a plan to “incapacitate large sections of the sugar workers by the covert use of BW [biological weapons] or CW [chemical weapons] agents.” Though the operation was reportedly canceled due to shifting winds, the documents suggest the U.S. military actively explored using ticks as bioweapons.

Military released 282,800 radioactive ticks in Virginia

Between 1966 and 1969, the U.S. military conducted domestic experiments releasing 282,800 lone star ticks tagged with radioactive carbon-14 across Virginia bird migration routes. The radioactive markers allowed scientists to track their spread using Geiger counters.

“Before these releases, lone star ticks were not found above the Mason-Dixon Line,” Malone stated. “Within years of the Virginia releases, they had established populations on Long Island for the first time.”

Tick experts consulted about these experiments were “aghast,” with one remarking, “You’d never be able to do that now.” The releases coincided with the first documented outbreaks of tick-borne diseases in the Northeast, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever (1970) and Lyme arthritis (1972).

The “Swiss Agent” cover-up

Perhaps the most damning evidence involves Willy Burgdorfer, the scientist who discovered the bacterium causing Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi) in 1982. Before his death in 2014, Burgdorfer left unpublished research in his garage revealing he had detected a second pathogen—Rickettsia helvetica, or the “Swiss Agent”—in Lyme patients.

Despite “very strong reactions” in patient blood tests, Burgdorfer was allegedly “told to omit” the Swiss Agent from his landmark 1982 paper. Malone argues this 40-year suppression contributed to misdiagnoses and ineffective treatments for chronic Lyme patients.

In a cryptic 2013 interview, Burgdorfer hinted at undisclosed bioweapons involvement: “I didn’t tell you everything.” When pressed further, he smiled and refused to elaborate.

Plum Island: The missing link?

The Plum Island Animal Disease Center, located just 13 miles from Lyme, Connecticut, was managed by the Army Chemical Corps from 1952–1969 for biowarfare research. Documents confirm the facility bred hundreds of thousands of ticks, including species collected from Africa.

Wildlife—particularly deer and birds—frequently traveled between Plum Island and the mainland, raising concerns that pathogens could have escaped containment. “If you drew a circle around the area most impacted by Lyme disease, the center would be Plum Island,” one researcher noted.

Despite official denials, Newsday uncovered classified documents in 1993 proving biowarfare research occurred at Plum Island.

Congress demands answers

In 2019, Congress passed an amendment requiring the Department of War Inspector General to investigate whether the military “experimented with ticks and other insects as biological weapons” between 1950–1975—and whether any were accidentally or deliberately released.

The amendment was inspired by mounting evidence, including Kris Newby’s book “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons.”

A legacy of concealment

Malone’s investigation reveals a pattern of institutional secrecy spanning decades:

Project 112, a massive Cold War bioweapons program, was denied for 50 years before being exposed in 2000.

The “Swiss Agent” research was suppressed, delaying potential treatments.

Plum Island’s role was downplayed, despite documented biowarfare experiments.

“Knowledge of which diseases got out in which locations will save lives and research dollars,” researchers endorsing declassification of decades-old military documents stated.

A call for transparency

While Lyme disease existed naturally for centuries, the evidence suggests U.S. biowarfare programs may have accelerated its spread or enhanced its virulence. The case mirrors recent controversies over lab leaks in COVID-19 [Wuhan coronavirus] and African swine fever outbreaks in Spain, where governments obstructed independent investigations.

“Treatment strategies for diseases caused by genetically modified organisms may be different than treatments for naturally occurring pathogens,” warned Newby.

As Lyme cases continue rising—with CDC estimates suggesting 476,000 annual infections—the public deserves full disclosure. If the U.S. government played a role in this epidemic, accountability is long overdue.

Watch the video below about David Knight’s commentary on whether the Pentagon will tell the truth regarding its bioweapon programs.

This video is from The David Knight Show channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

TheNationalPulse.com

DailyMail.co.uk

TrialSitenews.com

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com

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