Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
1h

Ticked off by ticks!

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2021/07/14/ticks-and-tocs/

To be honest, I think it is all scare mongering so that the vaccines, the true secret bioweapons, get ignored/side lined.

And if one is bitten by a tick they scare people into having toxic drugs to 'cure' them. Yeah right, big pharma likes to cure people - not!

Reply
Share
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
2h

Made a video about this

https://youtu.be/kzQ4C6hFK4Y

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture