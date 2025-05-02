One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson May 1,2025

A groundbreaking study of 1.3 million Czech women has uncovered alarming evidence linking COVID-19 vaccination to a staggering 30% drop in birth rates—a revelation that could reshape the global conversation on vaccine safety and fertility.

While unvaccinated women maintained a stable fertility rate of 10 live births per 1,000 in late 2021, their vaccinated counterparts saw a dramatic plunge to just 6 per 1,000—a disparity that persisted for over a year.

Even more striking? Despite making up 39% of the population by mid-2021, vaccinated women accounted for a mere 7% of live births between 2021 and 2023. Researchers are now sounding the alarm, calling the findings "hypothesis-generating" and demanding urgent investigation into the potential long-term reproductive consequences of these shots.

Yet, as the data paints an increasingly concerning picture, governments and mainstream media remain eerily silent—raising urgent questions about what else isn’t being told.

Key findings:

A landmark study of 1.3 million Czech women aged 18-39 reveals a 30% decline in birth rates among those vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated women maintained stable fertility rates, peaking at 10 live births per 1,000 women in late 2021, while vaccinated women plummeted to 6 per 1,000—a disparity lasting over a year.

The study, analyzing data from January 2021 to March 2023, found vaccinated women contributed just 7% of live births despite making up 39% of the population by mid-2021.

Researchers warn of a "hypothesis-generating" link between COVID shots and reduced fertility, demanding urgent investigation—yet governments and media remain silent.

The silent war on fertility

When the COVID-19 vaccines were rushed to market under emergency authorization, pregnant women were excluded from clinical trials. Despite this, health authorities—led by the CDC, WHO, and pharmaceutical giants—recklessly promoted vaccination for expectant mothers, dismissing concerns as "misinformation." Now, the devastating consequences are undeniable.

The Czech study, published on Preprints.org, exposes a chilling correlation: Women who received COVID-19 vaccines before conception saw their birth rates collapse by nearly one-third compared to their unvaccinated peers. The data, sourced from the Czech Republic’s national health registry, reveals a sustained fertility drop from February 2022 onward—precisely as mass vaccination campaigns reached critical saturation.

"SCs [successful conceptions] per 1,000 women were considerably lower for women vaccinated before conception," the authors state, bluntly adding that the findings "call for further studies" on COVID-19 vaccines' impact on fertility.

A pattern of suppression and deceit

This isn’t an isolated red flag. Previous studies have documented:

1,200% increase in menstrual irregularities post-vaccination

57-fold rise in miscarriages among vaccinated women

38-fold spike in fetal deaths following COVID-19 injections

Yet, instead of sounding alarms, regulatory agencies and corporate media continue parroting the lie that these experimental gene therapies are "safe and effective." The Czech data directly contradicts this narrative, revealing a biological catastrophe unfolding in plain sight—one that threatens the very future of human reproduction.

The global elite’s obsession with population control is no secret. From Bill Gates’ infamous TED Talk advocating vaccines to "reduce population growth" to the Rockefeller Foundation’s decades-long depopulation agenda, the pieces fit together.

Now, with birth rates crashing worldwide—Germany, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S. all report record-low fertility—the question must be asked: Was this the plan all along?

The Czech study’s authors cautiously note that "self-selection bias" (women avoiding vaccines to protect fertility) doesn’t fully explain the data. Instead, they hint at batch-dependent toxicity, echoing previous findings that certain Pfizer vaccine lots were linked to higher adverse events.

The evidence is mounting. The lies are unraveling. Yet, as millions of women unknowingly sacrifice their reproductive health on the altar of "public health," will anyone be held accountable? Or will history remember this as the greatest medical crime of the 21st century—a silent, systemic assault on human fertility, disguised as salvation?

