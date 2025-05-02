Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

john herzog
1h

Why did Pelosi say test test test? I will tell you why she and the Democratic Party are born killers or they’re the standard psychotic mean person. It’s been studied the left wing leaders are psychologically messed up. Full-blown psychos or malignant sociopaths.

Helen
1h

I can remember seeing this in real time after the vaccinations started when I was still on Instragram: I can remember seeing just post after post after post, one after another, of women who had lost their babies, it was like seeing a tsunami of pain. It was actually more than I could look at, a tide-wall of tears that just ripped me in half. I can remember thinking, I can forgive just about anything else, but I will never be able to forgive this. It was like drowning in a sea of grief. I still tear up thinking about it. All those women's suffering just being swept under the carpet is the ultimate in misogyny and hatred towards motherbaby that our society has laid bare

