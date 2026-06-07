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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

BREAKING: COVID-Vaccinated Christian Eriksen COLLAPSED During Denmark vs. Ukraine Match After Sudden Cardiac Event

COVID shots are STILL causing serious cardiac complications and deaths among athletes and young adults YEARS after injection.

Christian Eriksen first suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2021 during Denmark’s Euro match against Finland.

7 months later, reports stated he had recently received a COVID vaccine to comply with UK entry rules when joining Brentford.

Now, nearly 4 years later, Eriksen has collapsed again during Denmark vs. Ukraine and is undergoing evaluation.

SIX of our peer-reviewed studies demonstrate unequivocally that mRNA shots are EXTREMELY CARDIOTOXIC, permanently damaging the heart with lethal micro-scars.

6 Peer-Reviewed Studies

“Experts” baffled

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