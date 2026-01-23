One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has filed a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), accusing the organization of engaging in knowing fraud by repeatedly asserting that vaccines are “proven safe and effective.”

According to CHD CEO Mary Holland, the AAP allegedly made these claims while lacking the scientific and legal basis to do so, directing more than 67,000 pediatricians to reassure parents who trusted them.

The lawsuit argues that the public deserves to know what the organization knew, how those claims were communicated, and why, according to CHD, they should never have been made.

CHD CEO Mary Holland just declared: “The American Academy of Pediatrics has been lying knowingly for decades about vaccine safety.”

“They’ve been saying that they’ve been proven safe and effective.”



“They’ve been telling all their 67,000 pediatricians to tell that to parents who trust them.”



“They have known all along that that is a lie.”



“They cannot make that claim.”



“We want the world to understand that these people have been engaged in knowing fraud.”



“It’s incredibly disorienting and hurtful to people who have trusted them.”



“But it’s better to know the truth.”

