Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
5h

I'll take another coverup for $600 million, Alex. Trump and other billionaires are investing too much in mRNA Stargate hubs to have mRNA seen for what it is. IMO, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
5h

Hard to say how much positive will happen. There are deep entrenched snakes in the wood pile, and lots of money to counter positive results

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture