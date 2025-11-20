Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tershia's avatar
Tershia
4h

After all the harm caused by the jab, what else are they admitting and denying?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
4h

The Amish had NO autism at all. 400,000 people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture