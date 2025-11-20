One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: childrenshd

CHD CEO Mary Holland says the CDC finally admitting they cannot claim vaccines do not cause autism is a major step forward.

“So literally for 30 years… hundreds of thousands of parents around the world have been reporting that their children drastically regressed developmentally immediately after vaccines.”

“And for 30 years, parents have been gaslit because of pressure from pharma and the government.”

“But what they are saying now is that there’s no science behind the claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ that the CDC has been making for decades.”

“And that they are now doing rigorous investigation of what are the causes of autism and that there are plausible biological mechanisms by which vaccines might be causing autism.”

“Between you and me, there’s no doubt that vaccines cause autism.”

“And we believe some of the recent studies show that about 80 % of the cases of autism are likely from vaccines.”

The government has no proof that “vaccines don’t cause autism”. They’ve been lying without evidence this whole time.

Share

Related articles:













