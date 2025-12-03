One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

12,823 excess infant deaths have occurred since women of childbearing age were vaccinated.

Genomic integration in mothers likely transfers Pfizer/Moderna genetic code into the baby.

Nicolas Hulscher:

“We are just now identifying signals of transgenerational harm…So what’s happened now is, according to CDC data if you look at it starting right after the mass vaccination of childbearing age women in early 2021, there is a statistically significant inflection point.

So infant mortality rates are steadily going down for 30 years. 2021 hits, mass vaccination. Boom, it shoots right up. It has not gone down since.

It’s 2025…Babies in 2025 are now dying at 77% excess.

Mothers are not taking the shots anymore …It appears some of this genetic material appears to integrate in their body, possibly passed off.”

Ethical Skeptic:

Foleagues already knew...

More than 10 children have died from the vaccine, by far:

12,823 by Week 20 of 2025

The breakout of this excess mortality matches the same breakout of excess mortality in vaccinated adults. If this chart were in baseline error (as the idiots claim, flashing their ‘trend graphs’ - not how signal analysis is done) - then the excess should be proportional to, and match the distribution of, the common mortality causes among children ages 0 - 4.

It does not match; but rather, signals a novel impactor in the S-population, introduced in 2021.

Do not fall for their lies. This chart is done correctly and to a professional standard. It is not a high school graph.

