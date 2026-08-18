BREAKING: Canadian Detective Helen Grus DEMOTED for Investigating COVID Vaccine Links to 9 Babies’ Deaths
“The internal Tribunal that convicted and sentenced Helen Grus was biased to the core.”
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Canadian Detective Helen Grus has been demoted to second-class constable for 24 months after a four-year disciplinary battle over her investigation into the deaths of nine babies.
Her inquiry examined whether COVID vaccination could have played a role in those deaths.
According to her supporters, Grus was offered a deal: apologize for launching the investigation and walk away from it.
She refused.
DonaldBest.CA reports:
The Ottawa Police offered Detective Helen Grus a deal...
If she apologized for starting her investigation - if she abandoned her duty to the public, and to the deceased infants and their families - she would be spared the ordeal of the past four years.
If she wouldn’t mention that five of the dead infants died from causes that are listed as adverse effects of the COVID vaccines.
IF she would just not talk about the NINE infant deaths. that Ottawa Police are covering up.
Helen Grus refused that deal. She remained true to her oath and to her personal integrity. And for that, she and her family have paid dearly - with hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses and four years of attacks.
They stopped Detective Grus because her inquiries threatened to reveal what many medical researchers – and the Pfizer documents – have since confirmed many times over: COVID vaccines can kill and injure infants in the womb and the newly born.
And so it was that the Ottawa Police – under the proven influence of Public Health Agency of Canada personnel – suspended, investigated, charged, convicted and punished Detective Helen Grus of ‘Discreditable Conduct’ over an ‘unauthorized investigation’.
They even illegally wiretapped Helen and her family in an act of intimidation that yielded no evidence.
The internal Tribunal that convicted and sentenced Helen Grus was biased to the core.
Tribunal Officer Chris Renwick refused to allow medical, legal, and police expert witnesses who could prove that Detective Grus was both correct in her suspicions and had a legal right and duty to investigate the infant deaths.
Just before Detective Grus was to testify, an Ottawa Police Inspector sent her a criminally threatening email - demanding that she withhold specific evidence and documents from the Tribunal. That’s a criminal offense in Canada: witness tampering and obstruction of justice.
The Inspector resigned shortly thereafter.
I am not angry at the conviction and sentencing of Detective Helen Grus.
I am saddened because it proves that the profession I loved and dedicated my life to is gone. Corrupt. Owned by politics and political agendas.
Tribunal Officer Chris Renwick, and Ottawa Chief of Police Eric Stubbs have no idea what they have just unleashed.
Detective Helen Grus has been demoted to a second class constable for 24 months following a four year disciplinary tribunal into her “discreditable conduct”.
This was her message ahead of the sentencing hearing:
Source: Tamara Ugolini
Related articles:
Without freedom of speech and expression, there is nothing but a 'boot stamping on your face forever', total tyranny and slavery! Free speech must be protected and preserved at all costs!
citizensforfreespeech.org
thefire.org
OMG Detective Helen Grus, Reiner Fuellmidh, Catherine Herridge, CJ Hopkins, Mark Crispin Miller, John Leake, Dr. McCullough, and Arno Van Kessel! Punished for pursuing/sharing the truth! Praying daily that all persecuted 'Messengers of Truth', targeted individuals, will be free ASAP and those who lost their lives will be vindicated and never forgotten.
Can't say this enough: Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
You are a God-fearing lady Helen, and you should be EXTREMELY proud of your actions.
Unfortunately, as we know, there were "Millions" killed and injured by the promotion of these Covid "POISON" shots!
And the scumbags that promoted them, and persecuted you, are deserving of the greatest punishment they can endure.
In time, they're judgement will come............
God bless you Helen!