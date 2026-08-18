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Canadian Detective Helen Grus has been demoted to second-class constable for 24 months after a four-year disciplinary battle over her investigation into the deaths of nine babies.

Her inquiry examined whether COVID vaccination could have played a role in those deaths.

According to her supporters, Grus was offered a deal: apologize for launching the investigation and walk away from it.

She refused.

DonaldBest.CA reports:

The Ottawa Police offered Detective Helen Grus a deal...

If she apologized for starting her investigation - if she abandoned her duty to the public, and to the deceased infants and their families - she would be spared the ordeal of the past four years.

If she wouldn’t mention that five of the dead infants died from causes that are listed as adverse effects of the COVID vaccines.

IF she would just not talk about the NINE infant deaths. that Ottawa Police are covering up.

Helen Grus refused that deal. She remained true to her oath and to her personal integrity. And for that, she and her family have paid dearly - with hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses and four years of attacks.

They stopped Detective Grus because her inquiries threatened to reveal what many medical researchers – and the Pfizer documents – have since confirmed many times over: COVID vaccines can kill and injure infants in the womb and the newly born.

And so it was that the Ottawa Police – under the proven influence of Public Health Agency of Canada personnel – suspended, investigated, charged, convicted and punished Detective Helen Grus of ‘Discreditable Conduct’ over an ‘unauthorized investigation’.

They even illegally wiretapped Helen and her family in an act of intimidation that yielded no evidence.

The internal Tribunal that convicted and sentenced Helen Grus was biased to the core.

Tribunal Officer Chris Renwick refused to allow medical, legal, and police expert witnesses who could prove that Detective Grus was both correct in her suspicions and had a legal right and duty to investigate the infant deaths.

Just before Detective Grus was to testify, an Ottawa Police Inspector sent her a criminally threatening email - demanding that she withhold specific evidence and documents from the Tribunal. That’s a criminal offense in Canada: witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

The Inspector resigned shortly thereafter.

I am not angry at the conviction and sentencing of Detective Helen Grus.

I am saddened because it proves that the profession I loved and dedicated my life to is gone. Corrupt. Owned by politics and political agendas.

Tribunal Officer Chris Renwick, and Ottawa Chief of Police Eric Stubbs have no idea what they have just unleashed.

Detective Helen Grus has been demoted to a second class constable for 24 months following a four year disciplinary tribunal into her “discreditable conduct”.

This was her message ahead of the sentencing hearing:

Source: Tamara Ugolini

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