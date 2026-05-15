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Canada’s euthanasia regime has crossed into territory that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Doctors are openly discussing assisted death for babies. Children could soon qualify for MAiD without parental approval.

Meanwhile, struggling Canadians are being driven toward euthanasia because they cannot access housing, support, or proper care.

When a society begins offering death to its most vulnerable instead of protection and treatment, it becomes harder and harder to ignore the historical resemblance to past euthanasia programs targeting the “undesirable.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Source: JayGen 𝕏 er

BREAKING: Canada’s MAiD euthanasia machine just hit rock bottom.

A Quebec physician has formally suggested assisted suicide for infants — babies from birth to one year old with severe deformities and syndromes. Parents “should have the opportunity” to have their newborn killed.

Federal committees are now pushing to expand MAiD to “mature minors” (children), where a doctor — not the parents — decides if the kid can “consent” to their own death.

Ontario’s Chief Coroner confirms hundreds of MAiD deaths are driven by poverty, loneliness, and lack of housing — not terminal illness.

People are being offered lethal injection because they feel like a burden.

This isn’t healthcare.

This is a moral horror show.

Years of Liberal-NDP rule have turned Canada into one of the most dangerous places on Earth for the vulnerable — from newborns to the poor.

Danielle Smith is fighting this insanity in Alberta.

The rest of the country needs to wake the hell up before it gets even worse.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

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