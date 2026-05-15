Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
3h

There are Blue States as Vermont, Illinois, CA, WA, OR now addressing this same horror in their legislatures. It's being done quietly and covertly to disallow population to know...But, it is happening.

We once asked how Nazi Germany could happen?

It's clear Eurasian Aristocracy 'The Fabian Society' out of Oxford, Eng. behind the 'Depopulation/Slavery Agenda' for the last 200 years is well and still kicking.

How the Luciferians chortle when seeing their dearest evils coming to fruition.

Reply
Share
edward's avatar
edward
3h

It seems the statist fascists desire the power over life and death. As such they are much worse than Adolph Hitler. Who do these bastards think they are? God? The only lives that can be taken are those offered according to scriptures giving man the right to do so specifically if one murders another. Note the stupid bastards caused serious side effects by forcing Covid19 experimental jabs and now the fools want the right to determine whether the serious side effects they caused by their fake jab to entitle themselves to euthanizing others injured by the jab.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture