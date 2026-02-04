BREAKING: Bill Gates Says The Epstein Email Is Fake. Nothing Improper Happened
Trust him, what could go wrong?
Bill Gates addressed renewed questions about Jeffrey Epstein today, firmly denying wrongdoing and dismissing a circulating email as false.
Case closed, apparently.
Source: Visegrád 24
Gates is doubling down: the email is false, and according to him, nothing improper occurred:
“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email, you know, false…”
“ …every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that.”
“ …I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.”
“…it’s factually true that I was only at dinners…I never went to the island. I never met any women.”
After years of silence, Melinda Gates is finally speaking—and she’s making it clear the hardest questions are no longer hers to answer.
Thank you, Bill! That is exactly what we would expect from someone who is absolutely guilty.
We the people DONT BELIEVE YOU ‼️ YOU, SIR, are NOT CREDIBLE. Just because you say something doesn’t make it so.