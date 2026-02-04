One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Bill Gates addressed renewed questions about Jeffrey Epstein today, firmly denying wrongdoing and dismissing a circulating email as false.

Case closed, apparently.

Source: Visegrád 24

Gates is doubling down: the email is false, and according to him, nothing improper occurred:

“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email, you know, false…”

“ …every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that.”

“ …I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.”

“…it’s factually true that I was only at dinners…I never went to the island. I never met any women.”

After years of silence, Melinda Gates is finally speaking—and she’s making it clear the hardest questions are no longer hers to answer.

Share

Related articles: