Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

If it's evil directed at the human race, then never be surprised to discover that Bill Gates is involved.

Not many people have, or would, *publicly* announced that reducing the human population is a necessary and desirable objective - Bill Gates has, many times. And he works to make it happen!

The obvious question to ask Gates is, "If you *truly* believe what you say about reducing the population, then why don't you start with yourself? I mean, lead by example, right?"

Of course, we all know that *others* must die, but certainly not one as "special" as himself.

Creatures like Gates are the biggest COWARDS and HYPOCRITES that you will ever encounter.

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
1h

Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & help us continue to help ourselves speak Truth to evil & take right action. Blessings & gratitude LoJ. In God we Trust ...

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