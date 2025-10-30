One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry October 30, 2025

The walls may finally be closing in on Bill Gates.

The once untouchable billionaire “philanthropist” is now facing serious questions from Congress, as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation comes under federal investigation for allegedly aiding foreign adversaries under the guise of charity.

According to a letter sent Monday by Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Foundation is accused of funnelling tens of millions of dollars through overseas programs that may have benefited hostile foreign governments and organizations — a direct violation of U.S. nonprofit law.

While the Gates Foundation claims its global network of partnerships promotes health and equality, congressional investigators say the evidence tells a different story. According to recent reports, in just one fiscal year, the Foundation directed over $20 million to entities tied to the Chinese Communist Party, including government-controlled universities and corporations identified by the Department of Defense as working with the Chinese military.

Under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, charities are forbidden from directly supporting foreign governments or advancing their interests. But Gates’ operation appears to have crossed that line.

IRS guidance clearly states that “direct grants to foreign governments do not serve charitable purposes.” If these reports are confirmed, the Foundation could lose its tax-exempt status — and face severe legal repercussions.

If the allegations prove true, those “repercussions” could be nothing short of catastrophic for Gates.

The Gates Foundation could lose its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, triggering retroactive taxation on billions in assets and donations. Worse still, congressional investigators could recommend asset seizures, subpoenas of senior executives, and criminal referrals to the Department of Justice for potential violations of national security and tax laws.

Under federal code, knowingly channeling money to entities linked with foreign adversaries can result in civil penalties, excise taxes, and even prison time for those who approved or concealed the transfers.

A Philanthropy Masking a Global Agenda

Critics have long accused the Gates Foundation of serving as a Trojan horse for global control, using the language of public health to expand influence in developing nations while aligning with international power structures like the World Economic Forum, WHO, and Beijing’s expanding global network.

In 2023, Gates announced a $50 million partnership with Beijing and Tsinghua University to “fight infectious diseases.” But Tsinghua is deeply connected to China’s military-industrial complex — raising questions about whether this “health partnership” was something far more strategic.

Congress Demands Answers

Grassley’s letter demands full transparency from Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman, including a list of all foreign projects funded in the last five years and documentation proving compliance with U.S. tax law. The Senator gave the Foundation until November 10, 2025, to respond.

If proven true, these findings could expose one of the largest breaches of nonprofit ethics in U.S. history — and reveal how elite foundations have quietly bankrolled foreign interests while maintaining the veneer of benevolence.

For decades, Gates has been portrayed as a visionary savior. But as this investigation unfolds, Americans may soon discover that his “philanthropy” has been serving another master entirely.

