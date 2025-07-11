Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianne Hardy's avatar
Marianne Hardy
33m

FINALLY-was wondering when this wqs going to happen!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
27m

"Its probably too much to hope that the transnational deep state would throw Bill Gates under the bus, but if not then they will have to protect him from this court summons somehow, and how they do that will reveal more about just who they are and how they operate."

What Do You Give A Man Who Has Everything?

A subpoena!

https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/what-do-you-give-a-man-who-has-everything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture