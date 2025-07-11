One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson July 11, 2025

Bill Gates—the billionaire philanthropist turned global vaccine czar—is now facing fresh legal scrutiny as three new plaintiffs seek to join a Dutch lawsuit accusing him, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and 15 other defendants of misleading the public about the safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The lawsuit, filed by seven injured victims last year (one now deceased), alleges deliberate deception, coercion, and even "murder" in the mass vaccination campaign. But this legal reckoning is just the tip of the iceberg. Gates’ deep financial investments in mRNA technology, coupled with his aggressive push for global vaccinations, reveal a disturbing pattern: profiting from a public health disaster while evading accountability for the injuries and deaths his products have caused.

The Dutch case against Gates and Pfizer hinges on truth-telling. Defense lawyers argue "vaccines are safe"—yet injured plaintiffs sat in court, ignored by officials. Plaintiffs’ lawyer Peter Stassen warned judges: "If you silence experts, their blood is on your hands."

Meanwhile, Dutch authorities arrested another plaintiffs’ attorney—Arno van Kessel—in a shocking raid, holding him in high-security prison without charges. Critics call it intimidation to derail justice for the victims of vaccine injury.

Three new vaccine-injured plaintiffs seek to join a Dutch lawsuit against Gates and Pfizer, accusing them of hiding vaccine risks.

Proposed expert witnesses—including ex-pharma executives and bioweapons experts—will testify on vaccine dangers.

Gates heavily invested in BioNTech (Pfizer’s partner) and CureVac before COVID, selling shares for massive profit.

U.S. military and taxpayer-funded mRNA research laid the groundwork for Gates’ lucrative vaccine empire.

Gates is buying massive farmland holdings in states with mRNA research hubs, raising concerns about control over food and medical supply chains.

How Gates profited from mRNA—Long before COVID

Bill Gates didn’t jump on the mRNA bandwagon during the pandemic—he helped build it. Public-private collusion between the U.S. government and Big Pharma allowed Gates to cash in on experimental biotech while maintaining plausible deniability.

1. Military and government funding

As Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical executive, explains, "mRNA tech wouldn’t exist without Pentagon funding." The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) funneled billions into bioweapons research disguised as 'defensive' biosecurity. Moderna, a key mRNA developer, received $1 billion from BARDA in 2020 alone—yet hid DARPA’s role in its patents, violating federal law.

2. Pre-plandemic investments

Gates bet big on mRNA years ahead of COVID:

2017-2019: Pumped $155M into BioNTech, later sold for huge profits.

2015: Invested $162M into CureVac, a Gates Foundation mRNA partner.

2023: Pledged $40M for mRNA vaccine factories in Africa.

And it’s not just vaccines—Gates owns companies producing mRNA components:

Aldevron: Manufactures DNA for Moderna’s shots.

Danaher Corp: Controls lipid nanoparticle encapsulation (key for mRNA delivery).

Farmland acquisitions: control over food and Pharma?

While pushing global mRNA injections, Gates quietly purchased over 20,000 acres in North Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin—states hosting mRNA research hubs. Suspiciously, his "Red River Trust" shell company skirted North Dakota’s anti-corporate farming laws, thanks to Gov. Doug Burgum, a former Microsoft exec who received $107,000 from Gates.

But why buy farmland? Gates has been silent on his large acquisitions—but experts suspect dark motives:

Jessica Rose, Ph.D.: "This is about controlling food and water, tagging humans like livestock."

Latypova: He wants private control over land, universities, and governments for biotech domination.

North Dakota residents warn these deals decimate local farms—but AG Drew Wrigley, a Gates ally, approved them.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation should compensate vaccine injured, listen to their testimonies

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation finances vaccine roll-outs worldwide, with Bill Gates granted an exclusive platform to promote COVID vaccines globally, going as far as to push lockdowns and other coercive measures to get shots in every arm. After profiting from destructive lockdowns, coercion, medical discrimination, segregation, and the aggressive push for mass vaccinations—achieved through unethical and harmful means—Gates must be held accountable. Courts should compel him to compensate those harmed by COVID vaccines, joining pharmaceutical companies in facing legal consequences.

Moreover, Gates should be required to hear firsthand the testimonies of vaccine-injured individuals—a reality he arrogantly dismisses while continuing to push more vaccines, colluding in censorship, and gaslighting victims by labeling their truths as "disinformation." His collaboration with Big Tech to silence injured voices only deepens the injustice. Justice demands transparency, reparations for victims, and an end to these abuses of power.

