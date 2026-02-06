One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has indicated that Bill Gates may soon be compelled to testify before Congress over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent interview, Comer confirmed the committee is consulting with counsel and suggested sworn testimony is increasingly likely, citing growing bipartisan interest. The comments come one day after Rep.

Nancy Mace publicly demanded a subpoena, intensifying pressure on the billionaire.

By modernity.news

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has signaled that Bill Gates is on the verge of being hauled before Congress to answer for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, following demands from Rep. Nancy Mace and others.

In a fresh interview, Comer revealed the committee is actively considering compelling the Microsoft co-founder’s testimony, emphasizing that bipartisan interest is pushing the issue forward.

Comer appeared on The Benny Show, where host Benny Johnson pressed him on whether Gates would testify before the committee.

“You are open to Bill Gates testifying before your committee,” Johnson asked, referencing Melinda Gates’ recent statements that her ex-husband should address his Epstein connections.

“We’re very open to that, we’re talking with counsel now,” Comer responded. “I don’t want to do anything or say anything to jeopardize the Clinton depositions.”

“But I would say the odds are good,” he added, underscoring the likelihood of Gates facing questions.

This development comes just a day after Rep. Nancy Mace publicly demanded a subpoena for the tech mogul.

Mace’s letter to Comer cited the DOJ’s release of three million pages of Epstein documents, packed with allegations against Gates, including emails from Epstein claiming Gates had an affair and contracted an STD.

In separate comments to NewsNation, Comer elaborated that he’s been “approached by multiple Republicans and Democrats on the committee that would like to ask Bill Gates questions, so odds are.”

He described a Gates subpoena as “highly likely” if the billionaire refuses to cooperate voluntarily.

Comer also issued a stern warning to Bill and Hillary Clinton, who recently agreed to testify in the same probe after months of resistance.

“If the Clintons decide not to show up at the end of this month, then I would say a super majority of Congress will vote to hold them in contempt,” Comer stated.

“And then it will be turned over to Pam Bondi, just like when Navarro and Bannon were held in contempt by Congress—it was turned over to Merrick Garland,” he added.

“They talk about precedents. I think Merrick Garland set a precedent for people who defied congressional subpoenas and were held in contempt of Congress,” Comer urged.

The Clintons’ capitulation marks a significant win for transparency, as Comer noted in statements celebrating the breakthrough.

Hillary Clinton broke her silence on the matter Thursday by demanding a public showdown rather than closed door depositions for her and her husband.

Comer stated that the Clintons will not be treated any differently, but that the depositions will be made public after the fact.

With the Epstein files exposing elite entanglements, from Gates’ alleged blackmail schemes to broader networks, the probe is dismantling years of stonewalling.

Gates’ spokesperson has dismissed the claims as “absurd and completely false,” but pressure is mounting for direct answers.

As Comer ramps up oversight, this signals a shift where even the most powerful can’t evade scrutiny, delivering accountability long denied to Epstein’s victims.

After years of silence, Melinda Gates is finally speaking—and she’s making it clear the hardest questions are no longer hers to answer.

