Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
1h

Fantastic, the CEOs need Jailed and their lLL gotten Gains distributed to the Adversely affected and Families of the Deceased.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher eyewisheyemight's avatar
Christopher eyewisheyemight
1h

Question. How can the PERP Act (call it what it is!) preempt the Nuremberg Code? All ten tenets where broken. Was it just for Nazi’s only? Why not for “people” who also behave like them? Think about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture